The impressive praise of Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne for Julián Álvarez and what the manager asked of him in his Manchester City debut

The sensations of Julián Álvarez after his debut at Manchester City

The first hours of Julián Álvarez in Manchester City seem to be more than positivesomething that was reflected within the Estadio NRG de Houston. The spider left the game in the 2-1 victory of the citizens against América de México and aroused praise from Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne.

“Very good, very happy. He did not know that he would start. I’m happy, it was a great opportunity. Little by little I am getting to know my teammates, what the coaching staff asks of me and adapting to the team”, began his story during an interview with ESPN. The native of Calchín, while signing some autographs for the fans who came to the field, explained what he needs to improve during this tour in the United States: “Little by little I have to adapt to them to integrate well, coordinate movements and I play with my teammates to be able to be up to the task and be able to help the team”. The next commitment will be on Saturday 23, when they clash against Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field in Green Bay in the city of Wisconsin.

The 22-year-old attacker also confessed what the coach asked of him before having his premiere at Manchester City: “He told me to play like I am, like in training. Little by little I was going to adapt.” The Cordovan played 70 minutes and showed sparks of his talent in some combinations with Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. He also stood out for his suffocating pressure before the departure of the rival cast.

The one who did not skimp on praise when talking about the Argentine was Pep Guardiola. The Spanish strategist valued the work of the attacker and expressed the hopes that he has deposited in him: “Julian did amazing. In defense he is similar to Gabriel (Jesus). Gabriel is the best, but he was very close to how he does it. He is intuitive, aggressive and the intensity of him on the run.” The Brazilian was transferred during this transfer market to Arsenal in England to create space in the offensive after the signings of Álvarez and Erling Haaland. They also sold Raheem Sterling to Chelsea.

“With the ball he is absolutely incredible. He can have the ball, he can pass the ball. You can play with her without problem, you can attend. We have the feeling that we signed a top class young man for the years to come. ”, warned the former technical director of Barcelona, ​​who also thanked the Doll for his work in his training: “The work that Marcelo Gallardo did in River Plate… We have the benefit and hopefully it can grow in an important league like the Premier League”.

The compact of Manchester City’s victory against América de México

Another who valued the premiere of Julián Álvarez with the Manchester City shirt was the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, one of the main stars of the English team. “He looked very good. A lot of people were very impressed with him because he saw some clips on the internet, but it’s different when you play. He played very well today and he will be a great player for us.”.

It is worth noting that these friendlies will help the Citizens to arrive in optimal conditions for the match on July 30 against Liverpool for the Community Shield, where the Premier League champion will face the FA Cup champion.

