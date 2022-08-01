The impressive reception of the fans of Nacional to Luis Suárez: the surprise of Lionel Messi in the middle of the party

* A piece of the great reception that the fans of the Bag gave to Lucho

Luis Suarez landed at 10:55 in Montevideo on board the private plane of his friend Lionel Messi to bathe live and direct in the affection of the public of National, who will enjoy the idol again after his 16-year tour of Europe. The Gulfstream V aircraft, license plate LVIRQ, which transported the soccer player and his family, touched down on the runway at Carrasco International Airport and from that very moment, the reception was shocking.

It is that the 35-year-old striker chose to return to the club where he was born, prioritizing it over other offers from Europe or the MLS (Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC). The former Atlético Madrid will sign a contract until the end of the year and will have as sporting objectives the dispute of the Uruguayan tournament and the South American Cup, in which Nacional will have to face its quarterfinal key against Goianiense of Brazil.

The public of the Bag, which had already mounted a huge network campaign to convince him to return to his country, to also prepare there for the World Cup in Qatar, accompanied him in a moving caravan as soon as he got off the plane. His truck was escorted by hundreds of cars and fans on foot, who waved flags at the attacker and the masks that have already enthusiastically inhabited Grand Central Park.

The Uruguayan group organized a party in its stadium, with tickets priced between 10 and 14.5 dollars to welcome the Pistolero, in an event animated by musical shows by Los Del Parque, El Tío Aldo and DJ Sanata, La Furia and Cumbia Club, among others.

At the request of the soccer player, those under 12 years of age who attend with a Nacional badge or garment enter the stadium’s Scarone grandstand for free. It is just one of those gestures that Lucho has already signed up for: he did not ask for the captaincy to avoid stripping goalkeeper Sergio Rochet of the belt. And he will receive a salary on par with the best paid in the squad (such as Emmanuel Gigliotti), without drilling through the roof.

“The affection of the people made me make a very important decision,” said Suárez, who was about to sign with River, but the fact that he was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Vélez made the pre-agreement fall. In this context, he revealed the advice that his friend Messi gave him.

“Leo wished me all the best. He told me: ‘You’re going to be with your family, you’re going to be close to your loved ones, you’re going to be in your country, it wasn’t something you thought about, but destiny is written’”commented the honoree. However, despite the fact that at the same time Messi was playing (and winning) the French Super Cup with PSGwas present at the event.

How? With a recorded message that Nacional later shared on networks. “Hello Gordo, well you’re already there, so nothing, I wanted to send you a big hug, wish you all the best in this new stage of yours. I know how important it is for you to be there at Nacional, to return home, to live in your country again after so long, to prepare for a World Cup, which is very close. I wish you all the best now I’m going to have to follow Nacional from here too. We Newell’s fans don’t have good memories with Nacional but well you know I love you very much and anything for you. No, lie, fuck. Gordo as I just told you, wish you all the best, you know I love you very much and hopefully we’ll see each other soon. I send you a big kiss, ”she said in the video.

Messi’s joke is related to the final of the 1988 Libertadores that Leprosy lost to the club that today savors Suárez’s class again. In a packed Central Park, Suárez received the No. 9 jersey from Emmanuel Gigliotti, his former owner and today his partner. A welcome at the height of the character’s stature.

