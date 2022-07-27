The impressive reception of the Roma fans to Paulo Dybala

The former Juventus player received the warm affection of the capital’s fans



fans of the Roma placed the hope of returning to the international limelight with the arrival of Paulo Dybala. It is that the Cordovan was presented before a crowd after being free from juventusy his shirt with the number 21 was sold out in the club’s official stores by the fans in just 48 hours.

The Argentine received the affection of thousands of supporters after signing his contract that links him to the capital entity until June 2025 and the shocking images that reflected his reception caused great emotion in the world of football.

As noted Corriere dello Sportthe “21″ of Roma, under the name of Paulo Dybala, is something impossible to get at official points of salesomething that It hadn’t happened since mid-2018, when Cristiano Ronaldo came to the cast of Turin. “Since this morning we have not stopped for a moment, we have done nothing more than stamp T-shirts with his name”, affirmed one of the shop assistants.

Upon his arrival, the former Institute already made it clear that he thinks big about the future: “There is a great desire on the part of everyone to do everything well. Roma won a very important trophy (Conference League 2021/22) y You want to have ambition for the future. Our goal is to win game by game, then we’ll see where we are. Right now there are teams ahead for the ScudettoWe have to work to get it right.”

It should be noted that the Argentine is conducting double shift training to be in the same conditions as the rest of the campus and that is why Jose Mourinho could get to give him some minutes in the game against Nice of France. The authorities of the Roman entity they had offered to use the 10a number that nobody used again since the withdrawal of Francesco Tottibut he rejected it and chose the 21, since it is the one used in the Argentina team.

“I have gained experience after all these years at Juventus, a club that has a habit of winning and that transmits that to you from the first day”, explained the 28-year-old player during the presentation before a crowd that chanted his name. “I am going to try to give my best, especially in the locker room, bearing in mind that we are a young team, to bring this experience, to help win and stay positive in the difficult moments of the season,” he added.

Roma, which last season finished in sixth place in the A league, will aim to acquire Europa League. After his debut at the Córdoba Institute, Dybala emigrated to Europe to take his first steps in the Old Continent with the jersey of the Palermo and was later transferred to the Old lady. However, his last two seasons were largely marked by various injuries and currently he will seek to have the best version of himself to arrive in optimal conditions at Qatar World Cup.

