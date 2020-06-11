General News

The Inbetweeners YouTube channel removed due to rights difficulty, Channel 4 confirms

June 11, 2020
The Inbetweeners followers had been confused and indignant to uncover the official YouTube channel had been removed amid claims it was taken down due to “offensive” content material.

Nevertheless, Channel 4 have confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the sudden disappearance of the sitcom’s content material from the YouTube web page was unrelated to any claims about “offence” and easily a rights difficulty.

“The rights proprietor of The Inbetweeners (outdoors the UK) has modified from DRG to Banijay Group,” a spokesperson mentioned. “So the standalone YouTube channel displaying The Inbetweeners content material has been taken down in the meanwhile.

“The Inbetweeners full episodes are nonetheless out there on All 4.”

Clips from The Inbetweeners nonetheless function on the E4 YouTube account.

Extra info to comply with…

