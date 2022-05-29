The incidents with Liverpool and Real Madrid fans that delayed the Champions League final

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed due to security problems

The madness of the fans to get a seat in the Stade de France of Paris where Liverpool y Real Madrid define the champion of the Champions League reached unusual levels for this stage of the competition. It is that minutes before the scheduled start of the great duel, thousands of people were still in the surroundings with the intention of entering the stadium despite the fact that they did not have tickets.

Although the venue has capacity for more than 80,000 people, there was not room for everyone. Many of those who had tickets arrived around the time of the meeting, due to traffic problems in the surroundings, and several thousand came with the intention of jumping the security fences and gaining access despite not having the corresponding tickets. This forced the organizers to postpone the match for 30 minutes.

The main problems were seen on the side of Liverpool. Even the journalists present there warned during much of the broadcast that there were too many empty seats in the English team due to problems with admission to those stands. the spanish program Sports Carousel He was able to share on his social networks some videos of what was happening at the security checkpoints while the players from both teams warmed up on the pitch.

Stadium screens reported the delay (Reuters)

The staff was overwhelmed by the number of fans and he failed to prevent several from climbing the bars and entering the Stade de France. In addition, there were reports of clashes between Englishmen and the Paris Police at one of the checkpoints. Fans were informed on the screens in the stadium that they should continue to wait and the players from both teams returned to the field to carry out further warm-up work.

After several minutes of incidents and runs, the security decided to completely close the entrances. Several journalists present there reported that this was happening while hundreds of followers of the Liverpool they expected to be able to enter with their ticket in hand. That is why there are many empty seats in the stands.

One of the images of the chaos (Reuters)

This type of incident, although it is a novelty for a final of the Champions League, is not something unprecedented for Europe. Without going any further, last year there was total chaos at Wembley, before the final of the European Championship between England and Italy, where damage was reported in nearby shops and dozens of people were arrested by the Police.

KEEP READING:

Liverpool and Real Madrid define the champion of the Champions League

Show of definitions and madness for Messi: thousands of people vibrated with the open practice of the Argentine team in San Mamés

Liverpool, willing to pay the termination clause of one of Barcelona’s jewels

Crossed statements, warnings and a climate full of tension: the controversies surrounding the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool