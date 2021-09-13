The incipient history of Emma Raducanu in tennis: a sporting feat that already deserves its own documentary

Emma Raducanu became champion of the US Open at the age of 18 (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Daughter of a Romanian father and Chinese mother who was born 18 years ago in Canada but moved to London 16 years ago and represents Great Britain, she made her debut on the circuit WTA in June and in the second tournament of his career, he became a sensation in his country by reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon after receiving a wildcard. His dramatic retirement from the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic Due to respiratory problems, he had sown all kinds of doubts about his ability to withstand the pressure of the context and of the local fans who had entrusted themselves to his new hope, who before his adventure on the English grass was located in position 338 of the ranking.

Emma Raducanu reappeared a month after his worrying farewell from All England with an early elimination in the first round of the WTA 500 in San José against the Chinese Shuai Zhan, was a quarterfinalist in an ITF competition and a finalist in the WTA 125 in Chicago. To guarantee her place in the main draw of the US Open, then ranked 150th on the women’s circuit, He had to face the classification that he surpassed after emerging with three wins in two sets.

“I had a ticket to go home at the end of Qualy! It is a great achievement and I am very proud of myself ”, commented Raducanu already installed in the main draw. After resolving and postponing her departure from New York, the British faced the fifth WTA tournament, the second Grand Slam, of her career and built one of the most impressive stories of all time: she became the first player – both male and female – to win a Grand Slam since qualifying. There were ten wins without giving up even a set to complete one of the most impressive feats in a sport in which, although everything seems written, there is always room for surprise.

Raducanu, who from Monday will become the 23rd racket in the world, broke into the United States Open as one of the cinderellas of the tournament and was building her myth victory after victory, eliminating on her way to the Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020 Belinda Bencic. In the final this Saturday he faced the other big surprise in a teenage duel on American cement in which he won against Leylah Fernandez (73 in the world at the beginning of the tournament) by 6-4 and 6-3. It was a Raducanu show, relentless thanks to his extremely high intelligence to identify, select and take the best shots on each play. Chameleon, showed a remarkable ability to adjust and adapt to each rival to minimize the strengths of their rivals and reveal their shortcomings.

The legendary Martina Navratilova He singled out “his really high mental and tennis IQ” as his greatest virtue. The British defined her style during her appearance at Wimbledon: she confessed that while she was perhaps not the fastest or most powerful on the circuit, she could become the smartest. “Emma is a sponge, she learns very fast. He prepares the matches very well, he loves to do it, he enjoys that side of tennis ”, explained the British doubles player. Naomi Broady to BBC. Naomi Cavaday, A former player who coached Raducanu when she was younger, agreed: “She is a phenomenal worker, the best I have met in my career. Each one of his shots, he will look for data and ask questions ”.

Emma is already a star in Britain, where this Saturday’s final was broadcast on open television on Channel 4 after the channel negotiated with Amazon the rights to the match. Great English stars, from tennis players to musicians, publicly supported her on social networks that quickly transformed her into a trending topic. The specialists in your country already estimate that will be the highest paid athlete in her country in 2021 thanks to the 1.2 million dollars that he generated in the US Open and that represents three times what he had earned throughout his life until before his North American journey.

Raducanu first picked up a tennis racket at age five and began training at the Bromley Tennis Centre but his parents offered him multiple sports so that he could choose what his true passion was. Dad Ian He introduced her to horseback riding, swimming, and basketball. Mother Renee led her down the ballet path. “I was a very shy girl who didn’t talk much. And the fact of playing sports, and having to be bold on the court and not be afraid and fight, has given me inner strength. If you have that, then you can really achieve what you want, “he analyzed in a note on Vogue.

Besides tennis, Emma loved – and loves – speed: started competing in kartings, Later he discovered his love for motorcycles and still aspires to obtain a license to be able to drive motorcycles and had the opportunity to drive a McLaren in the run-up to the Silverstone Grand Prix of his beloved Formula 1: “When I was younger, I raced karting for one or two years, and at 10 I switched to motocross. I was the only girl in my group who raced karts or did motocross, and I was fine with it. At first I was quite intimidated to come out of my shell and start to really enjoy what I was doing, because I was so scared ”.

Raducanu was not a very prominent name in the junior world, where he reached twentieth place as the best ranking and only accumulated two quarterfinals at Wimbledon as best results. At that time it seemed difficult to project a Grand Slam champion, even less so precocious: “I have always dreamed of playing in the Grand Slams, but I did not know when it would arrive. To get there so early, at this point in my career, I’ve only been on the road for a month, two months since Wimbledon. It’s crazy for me. “

It is that beyond his illusion of becoming a professional, Emma never neglected her studies: in April she took her A-level exams to crown her time at Newstead Wood School and earned an A + in math and an A in economics. “I think my parents think I’m crazy. I don’t accept anything less than an A. I think that’s what the people around me think of me. I also feel that now I have to live up to that expectation. This is also why I try so hard to try to get those grades. I’m not sure what grades I’m going to get, but I did my part, I did my best, ”she explained in an interview with the WTA during her promising campaign at Wimbledon.

It was after his abrupt departure due to respiratory problems that Emma decided to make some changes in her work team with the aim of “becoming physically stronger and having greater resistance”. In the British media, after fans cheered her on from the stands of the All England, they wondered if he had the personality and maturity to withstand the pressure. Emma, ​​who decided to stay away from social networks and not pay too much attention to comments, added her work team to the physio Will Herbert, who had trained Alexander Zverev and the british Kyle Edmund. She also went back to being trained by Andrew Richardson, a former British player who had worked with her when she was – even more – a teenager, who replaced Nigel Sears as a coach.

Emma Raducanu made history this Saturday in New York, becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title after 44 years. It was an unexpected title for the Cinderella of the tournament, a young woman who began to build a career that seems to have no ceiling. For Virgnia Wade, the last champion of her country thanks to the title she lifted at Wimbledon in 1977 and a witness to the feat of her heiress, Emma has all the spices to continue adding chapters to a story that had its first big night at Flushing Meadows.

