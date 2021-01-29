The incredible collection of Maradona objects that is all the rage in Chile and is valued at 1 million dollars: the two most exotic t-shirts

Diego Maradona did not play officially for any team of Chile. It also had no presence in the America Cup who won the Argentina in the edition that the Andean country organized in 1991, and their actions in those lands were based on friendlies or commitments by the Super Cup, when he went through his second stage in Boca.

However, the popular idol left his stamp on the other side of the Cordillera. Since he posed in 1980 with the shirt of Colo Colo, when it was with Argentines for a preseason clash, even when he participated in an event in which he wore the clothing of the U Catholic in a show between the team of Santiago and the selected local, Fluff it captivated a people and provoked the same admiration that it aroused in the rest of the world.

He was also present at the National Stadium in 1995, when the U Catholic celebrated his double championship versus Boca (friendly that ended 4-2 in favor of the local) and in the Super Cup of 1997 when the Xeneize it fell 2 a 1 in front of Colo Colo.

One of the most recognized Chilean fans is Jorge Yarur Bascuñán, who treasures more than 150 pieces of Maradona, among which a T-shirt of the Cebollitas, jackets that he wore in the Naples, in Barcelona, in Newell’s, in Sevilla and in the World Cups of Spain ’82, Mexico ’86, Italy ’90 and United States ’94. It is a collection that summarizes the career of the Ten over the years and make up an exhibition that is visible in the Fashion Museum from the Chilean capital.

Diego Maradona exhibition in Chile

According The New York, the sample represents “the most remarkable cultural space that has been opened in recent times”In Chile, and the owner of the treasures of Fluff reflected his pride on the official site of the space: “It is an exhibition in tribute to Diego Maradona, one of the great soccer geniuses who have passed through the planet”.

“It is a chronological display that will run through all of Maradona’s brilliant sporting life, with unique shirts and products, such as ankle boots. Adidas that he himself painted”, He explained in dialogue with the Public TV Yarur Bascuñán at the inauguration, which was December 11 and it is still valid.

Therefore, the faithful of Maradona They have the possibility of touring his work through a nostalgic memory that represents the sacrifice, talent and magic that he left behind. Fluff on every court.

The vast majority of these items were bought Yarur Bascuñán at an auction in London in 2010. How much he paid for them is a mystery that he never revealed, but over the years he completed his collection and continued to acquire objects. In this sense, it is estimated that the collection could be valued at one million dollars.

It has several pearls, but there are two that its impeller highlights: a jacket that Pelusa used in Cebollitas and a shirt of the National Team with the number 6 that the star used.

According to the museum itself, the exhibition is open to the public from Tuesday to Friday (from 10 to 19) and the entrance costs 4 thousand Chilean pesos (about 450 Argentines at the official exchange rate); but to visit it it is necessary to register in advance at the email [email protected], where entry numbers will be delivered, with date and time, since only entry of 10 fans per turn.

He Fashion Museum keeps a collection of more than 10 thousand pieces from the 17th century onwards, including the most important collections of Maradona, the Princess Diana of Wales Y Marilyn Monroe, among other personalities.

SOME PIECES OF MARADONA’S CLOTHING THAT ARE ON EXHIBITION

Poster promoting the exhibition

National team shirts that Maradona wore between 1986 and 1990

The legendary of Mexico ´86

The space dedicated to Napoli

Original shirt and jacket, both signed by the star emerged from Fiorito

The magical left-hander of D10S

The Adidas ankle boots that he himself painted black when he did not agree with the brand of the three strips

Dedicated the one in southern Italy

The diver who still has Diego’s stains

The golden loot next to the traditional magazine El Gráfico

T-shirt with which he made his last work in the National Team, in the match against Greece in USA 94

