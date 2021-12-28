The incredible failure of Mohamed Salah that led to Liverpool’s loss to Leicester

* The chance that Mohamed Salah wasted against Kasper Schmeichel

It was a scene that is not used to observe in the Liverpool. Especially for the protagonist who performed the maneuver that loaded with suspense the show that was played in the King Power Stadium. Is that Mohamed Salah had the goal on his feet to open the scoring against him Leicester after the penalty sanctioned by the referee Michael Oliver for a Nigerian offense Wilfred Ndidi inside the area against the Egyptian.

The Pharaoh was in charge of executing the maximum sentence. From the twelve steps, the figure of Anfield tried to shoot Kasper Schmeichel, who stood out with a formidable save to avoid the fall of his bow. But the most striking thing happened later, since in the rebound that the Danish goalkeeper delivered, Wrong He couldn’t head comfortably and slammed his second attempt off the crossbar.

The wasted opportunity kept the equality in the exciting meeting that opened the Premier League week 20. However, in the add-on the trainer Brendan Rodgers sent to the court Ademola Lookman to replace Hamza Choudhury and the British striker broke the resistance of the Liverpool with a violent shot that went through the Brazilian’s near post Alisson.

Undoubtedly, Leicester’s triumph was also celebrated in Manchester, Since the City from Pep Guardiola he managed to keep his distance at the top of the tournament in front of his main pursuer. The Citizens lead the competition with 6 points of advantage over the Liverpool and tomorrow you will have the possibility to extend the advantage to 9 units if he defeats the Brentford.

Earlier, the West Ham, which was attended by the Argentine midfielder Manuel Lanzini as starter, he beat Watford for 4 a 1 as a visitor. The goals of the Czech Tomas Soucek, the Algerian Said Benrahma, English Mark Noble and the croatian Nikola Vlasic gave the victory to the team led by David Moyes, while the Nigerian Emmanuel Dennis dialed for the homeowner.

It should be noted that the former River He started from the beginning in the team led by the Scottish coach and completed almost all the commitment because he left the field at 44 minutes of the complement. The West Ham reached the 31 points and closed the year in the positions that grant places to the Champions League next season.

