The incredible gift that the Mexican GP will give in honor of Juan Manuel Fangio

Next Sunday, November 7, the Formula 1 will come to Mexico with the only Big prize of the 2021 season on Latin American soil, to celebrate it, the Aztec organization convened the Fangio Foundation to honor the trajectory of the Argentine rider and especially to commemorate the 70th anniversary of his first world title.

In 1951, Fangio achieved the first of his five titles of Formula 1, For this reason, he became a standard of world motorsport and with special identification with the Latin people, since he was the first great idol behind the wheel in the highest category of motorsport.

70 years later, the Grand Prix of Mexico honor his spectacular career and give a unique gift to the winner to the pole position, who will receive a certified replica from the Fangio Foundation of his iconic brown helmet with which he achieved most of his successes.

“It is a great honor to collaborate with the Fangio Foundation to offer a priceless gift for the winner of the Pole Postion of our event. Fangio is a true ambassador of the Formula 1 in Latin America and all over the world ”, affirmed the general director of the Mexican Grand Prix.

“I’m sure any of today’s riders would love to have such an iconic helmet in their collection.”

In addition, the head of the organization emphasized the relevance of Fangio on Spanish-speaking soil as a result of the title he won in 1951: “70 years have passed since the first Fangio world championship and to this day he remains one of the best drivers in history.”

On the other hand, in the statement issued by the organization, words from the president of the Fangio Foundation, who gave his opinion on what this gift means for those who achieve one of the main characteristics of the Argentine crack.

“Fangio is one of the best drivers in the history of the Formula 1. His helmet represents part of his legacy and it will be an honor to present it to the pilot who achieves the position of honor this year in the Mexico GP. The helmet is a reminder that the passion for motorsports can take you to the top in this sport ”, he pointed out for the organization.

Another detail that is aimed at the Latin American public is the character of the person who will deliver the collector’s item, as it will be the historic pilot and three-time champion Jackie Stewart, accompanied by the iconic race chronicler, Fernando Tornello, who narrates for the public in Spanish and accumulates 700 races of Formula 1 transmitted.

Juan Manuel Fangio “El Chueco” was five times Formula 1 champion: 1951, 1954, 1955, 1956 and 1957 (CORSA Archive).

Fangio He was champion with different teams, a record in the history of the competition: Alfa Romero, Maserati, Mercedes and Ferrari, in addition to holding the record for the most titles until 2003, when Michael Schumacher and eventually Lewis Hamilton arrived.

What’s more, El Chueco holds the record for the best winning percentage in Formula 1, with 24 races won, 35 podiums, 29 pole positions and 23 fastest laps in just 51 grand prizes, making it a true legend in the history of professional motorsports.

The helmet to be delivered is built by the company Herbert Johnson and “it is made of several layers of fiber, in a material that was used as an electrical insulator for boards. Inside it has a thin layer of cork, an oval ring of hard leather and a cross of silk fabric hangs.”According to the statement.

The dimensions are of 122 millimeters of smaller diameter and 144 of greater diameter with respect to the height; 30 millimeters long on the visor and a height of the external stripe of 45 millimeters, so it will be a scale replica of the badge.

