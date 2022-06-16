The incredible goal that Julián Álvarez missed against Colón after an excellent collective play by River Plate

River Plate faced Colón in Santa Fe for the third date of the Professional League. After the first 45 minutes, the score ended goalless. However, the situations were not lacking and what prevailed was the inefficiency of both teams.

Especially at the end of the first half where the millionaire cast had an unbeatable opportunity to open the scoring. And what better than Julián Álvarez being the protagonist of the resolution of an excellent collective play.

However, the team’s lack of aim was transferred to its star scorer, who will join his new team, Manchester City, in less than a month. It is that the native of Calchín, Córdoba, incredibly missed a very clear chance that he had in his favor.

(Photobooks)

Julián Álvarez himself, along with Enzo Fernández and surely everyone on the bench of substitutes took their heads without understanding how he missed this chance that found him defining almost from the penalty spot and without a mark. His shot went wide to the side.

The action began after 44 minutes and after a great take off by Nicolás de La Cruz, who quickly unloaded for Julián Álvarez who dominated and delivered to the left in a great way for Esequiel Barco. While everyone was waiting for the former Independiente to finish off a cross, he assisted impeccably for the Cordovan who was arriving at full speed.

However, Julián Álvarez’s first shot was flawed and the ball ended up going out to the side, under the gaze of Leonardo Burián, who could do nothing. Then, Colón de Santa Fe had his chance to increase, but he also forgave the Millionaire.

