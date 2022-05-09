The incredible happened: Bivol gave Canelo a humiliating boxing lesson

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez receives a left hand from Dmitry Bivol during the world light heavyweight title fight. The superiority of the Russian was a repeated image throughout the twelve rounds. USA TODAY/Joe Camporeale

It was one of the most glorious nights in world boxing throughout all time. Dmitry Bivol not only won for his technical qualities but also knew how to impose an impeccable physical condition as he was rarely seen in an individual activity athlete.. He maintained an almost impossible emotional balance in boxing – who does not turn on, who does not react, who does not make a mistake when he sees a possibility – and always had the clear notion of doing everything that was convenient for him and refusing the temptation to turn on. in short-range swings. At no point did he stray from the script, clearly sustaining dominance through his impeccable straight punches, especially the left jab.

The physical advantage that the champion had over Canelo is undeniable since at the time of the fight his 76 kilos were better distributed than the 75,900 of the Mexican. But even more, the four-inch difference in his height allows him to admit an initial advantage that Bivol made prevail throughout the twelve rounds. They were clearly men of different categories.

However, Canelo had already fought other medium heavyweights, such as Sergey Kovalev, whom he defeated by knockout in the eleventh round. The Mexican’s attack, his hooks to his body, his seamless transition from defense to attack always compensated for his smaller size and his natural lower poundage. But this was not the case of the confrontation with Bivol, since The Russian had three fundamental virtues: 1) his quick movement of legs 2) his initiative in opening with the left straight and 3) the downloads with repetitions of blows without time for Canelo to look for lateral or backward exits.

Dimitry Bivol celebrates his victory against Canelo Alvarez, although the belt of the left man quickly fell off where most of the Mexican’s blows crashed. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The most striking thing for those who saw previous combats of the Mexican was his technical insufficiency that worked psychologically breaking little by little his well-known attitude of mental strength to assume the combats.

According to our card, the Russian won by ten points: 119-109. In other words, we only saw him lose -with good will- in the sixth round, a round in which Canelo went from defense to attack four times trying to find a saving blow, a hook, an uppercut or a cross that would give him the possibility of transferring him Bivol a worry that undermined his integrity. Fact that did not happen. It is striking that the juries only saw him win by two points 115-113.

This is how Canelo from the seventh round fought knowing that he could not win and Bivol accelerated the pace feeling like a winner. The T-mobile state was silencing the breath with which he had wanted to lift three rounds earlier to the cry of “Mexico, Mexico!” to his immaculate idol. It is not easy to meet an iron man like Bivol, who in the gym in Indio, California, prepared himself by solving all the adversities of comfort. The fact was known, as an example, that on the second day of the last two months of training and concentration, the owner of the gym, Joel Días, said that given the circumstances of the brand new facilities there was no shower. To which Bivol replied that with a bucket of water he could clean himself after training. However, the next day, the owner of the gym proudly showed him that they had bought a shower, but that there was no hot water due to lack of gas, and he got the answer “I always take a shower with cold water, don’t worry”. And during the sixty days of training, the Russian bathed in cold water, without claiming a stretcher, or ice, or subsequent massages. The phrase from the last training session was a complete definition regarding his attitude towards combat: “To be a champion and beat Canelo Álvarez, you have to suffer and overcome all the needs.” In the ring that spirit of effort, need and hunger for glory were clearly demonstrated. The formula to win this fight was based on maintaining that attitude of effort from the first to the last round.

Canelo’s face shows the traces of combat. Bivol worked on the upper part of his rival, in a devastating job with his left jab. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

This was not a fight to diminish the accepted qualities of a brilliant champion like Canelo Álvarez, who was seen to be prepared, as always, irreproachably. The difference was in the fight plan, Bivol’s power and the coldness to accomplish the feat.

He had fulfilled his greatest dream. She had the cool ingenuity of a 6-year-old who unerringly watched Michael Chan’s movies or Claude Van Damme’s. Furthermore, he had asked his parents to allow him to go learn karate, which they did. The early ’90s were passing and his parents had left the city of Tokmok, belonging to Kyrgyzstan, a country on the “silk road” in Asia Minor and already independent from the USSR, to go settle in Russia. Dmitry was a boy who, from elementary school to the world championship, grew up in Russia, he feels like one and for the first time his body was not wrapped in his flag when getting up or down from the ring. .

Canelo’s impotence leads him to lift Bivol as if it were a catch match. A black night for the Mexican.

His mother is of Korean descent and it is from there that the slanted eyes of his particular face are explained. After three years of learning karate, his parents accepted the results of a sports vocational test and admitted that he changed karate to boxing. The teachers saw a great future for him as a boxer without denying that it had been the practice of this martial art that had had a great influence on temperament management, with which he would consummate his short but successful boxing career. This is how Dmitry Bivol won a bronze medal at the 2008 Junior World Championships and two junior world titles under 17 under the organization of the AIBA (International Amateur Boxing Association). At such events, Bivol was always proud to represent Russia, a country he arrived at at the age of 11.

Canelo hits the air, before the attentive gaze of the Russian. At no point did Bivol allow himself to be tempted to abandon his fight plan. Only in one assault -the sixth-, the Mexican surpassed him. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

After the fight, Bivol did not make any reference that imprudently put a stain on his performance and his victory by mentioning Russia, but on the contrary, he thanked the public that was in the stadium, he referred to the importance of having won on May 5, date facing the sentiment of the Mexicans, praised Canelo defining him as a great champion and publicly agreed to grant him a rematch.

In the original contract of the fight, clause 12 refers to an automatic rematch, only in the event of a victory for Bivol, something that will have to be seen in the coming days if Canelo accepts, since Gennady Golovkin was first in line to make the third fight with the Mexican.

Sober even at the celebration, Bivol poses with his closest team and group. He only won two million dollars, but it is certain that he will multiply several times that figure in the next fight. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

A fight can have a stoic winner; or also the winner who reversed it unexpectedly. There have been many cases of winners of lesser merit, but hardly all three things happen in the same event. The fight that Bivol won against Canelo was exciting for everyone. But this fight took on an emotional tone that reached the disappointed Canelo fans, the few bettors on Bivol and, fundamentally, the great universe of independent fans around the world.

For those of us who have watched boxing for many years, it offered us all the sensations of an unforgettable match, going through the feelings of disbelief, admiration, anguish and final justice. This fight was at the height of the clashes between great protagonists recorded by history. Just to mention those that assail the immediate memory is comparable to the third Ali-Frazer, Hagler with Sugar Ray Leonard or Galindez and Richie Kates in South Africa.

Canelo hardly wants to make a rematch with Bivol, but boxing deserves it.