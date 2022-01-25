The incredible match between Cameroon and Comoros in the Africa Cup: an outfield player as a goalkeeper, controversies and a spectacular goal

*The best of Cameroon’s win over Comoros

The African Cup of Nations lived this Monday one of the craziest games in its history after the selected Comoros was forced to appeal to a field player to fill the position of goalkeeper due to an outbreak of coronavirus that affected his squad before the clash against Cameroon, host country, for the round of 16.

Despite the efforts of their players, who could not even count on their coach, also infected with Covid-19, the team that participated in this tournament for the first time in its history lost 2-1 against one of the great candidates for the title and said goodbye to the tournament in the round of 16. The meeting, which before starting already had all these condiments, also had a repertoire of actions that made it a vibrant show.

Is that the weak selected from Comoros, an island nation in East Africa with no more than 900,000 inhabitants, suffered the expulsion of Nadjim Abdou, one of their most experienced players, and had to endure almost the entire match with one man less and with the side Chaker Alhadhur improvised as archer.

It seemed then that it would be a simple procedure to Cameroon, who also had a full squad, unlike his rival who only had seven substitutes, two defenders, a midfielder and the rest forwards. But it was not so easy for him to open the scoring. He did it only after 27 minutes thanks to a right cross from Karl Toko Camp. The player of Lyon Olympics defined with his left foot against a post from the door of the area and stamped the 1 to 0.

Chaker Alhadhur assumed the role of goalkeeper despite playing as a side (Reuters)

In the plugin, Comoros He had his chances but he found the answers of André Onana, goalkeeper who showed off with a handful of fantastic saves that prevented the fall of his fence and even aroused his anger with his teammates, distracted in the marks in some sections of the game. But he was not the only goalkeeper of the night who stood out.

the improvised Alhadhur, whose back was taped the number three over the goalkeeper’s jumpsuit, also appeared twice in his coats. But his sacrifice was not enough and the striker Aboubakar, 20 minutes from the end, made it 2-0 by going heads-up and defining with great quality with a previous dribbling that left him lying on the ground.

About the end, the flame of illusion was lit to Comoros when Youssouf Changama he took charge of a free kick from the front and far. The number 10 surprised everyone by unsheathing a spectacular forehand that landed from an angle to thus close one of the best -if not the best- goal of the Cup.

But there was no miracle Comoros, who succumbed 2-1 to Cameroon, in a final with complaints from the visiting team, whose futbolsiats were angry with the referee for blowing the closing whistle in the middle of a promising attack. The local advanced to the quarterfinals where they will face Gambia, which earlier had eliminated by the minimum to Guinea. In that instance they have also already qualified Burkina Faso Y Tunisia, who will face each other for a ticket to the semifinals. On Tuesday, the round of 16 will continue to be played with clashes between Senegal-Cape Verde Y Morocco-Malawi, on Wednesday Ivory Coast will do the same with Egypt Y Mali with Equatorial Guinea.

