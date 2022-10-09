The incredible missed goal by Lautaro Martínez and the drought that worries Inter Milan

The goal that Lautaro Martínez wasted against Sassuolo

At the start of Date 9 of Series A, Inter Milan won 2-1 against Sassuolo as a visitor with a brace from Bosnian Edin Dzeko. Lautaro Martinezwho could not break his goalscoring drought with Neroazzurrohe squandered something unusual when the scoreboard was still at zero.

It was at the start of the match played at the Mapei stadium: the Dutch Denzel Dumfries stole a ball down the right wing and overflowed at high speed, Lautaro got into the area with his attacking partner (Dzeko) and the ball fell to the far post to push it, when goalkeeper Andrea Consigli no longer had much to do. It was centimeters, perhaps millimeters, that separated the Argentine striker from the goal, who hit the ball but failed to direct it to the fence.

With all the frustration on his shoulders, the Bull remained face down facing the grass chewing anger. It was at minute 13 of the first half, moments before Dzeko break zero. Already in the plugin, Davide Frattesi converted for those of Emilia-Romagna and settled the issue, but the Torre Bosnia had other plans and put the Milanese ahead again with a quarter of an hour to go.

Although Martínez contributes in the game and keeps his coach, Simone Inzaghi, satisfied, his negative streak in the networks worries Inter: It takes 8 games without converting so many. The former Racing de Avellaneda got even with one against Honduras with the shirt of the Argentine team in the friendly that was played in Miami last week, but he can not inflate the nets with his club.

His last goal was on August 30 against Cremonese for Serie A, the third this season (previously he had scored against Spezia and Lazio) to encompass 3 conquests over the first four duels of the Italian championship.

Next Wednesday, Inter will visit Barcelona at the Camp Nou for the fourth date of Group C of the Champions League, in search of defending the second place it occupies in the area led by Bayern Munich. The Italians will face one of the most transcendental commitments of the semester and Lautaro intends to cut the losing streak in the mythical Catalan stadium.

