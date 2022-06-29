The incredible story of the “ghost player” in the Argentine title in Mexico 86: from the inferiors in Boca to a post by Maradona that “revived” him

The before and after of Gustavo Jorge Ripke, the “ghost player” of the title celebration in Mexico 1986 (Credit: Fabio.com.ar)

That June 29, 1986 was forever etched in the hearts of Argentines. Much more in the soccer fans who celebrated in a big way the Conquest of the World Cup in Mexico. With Diego Armando Maradona as emblemthe Argentine team led by Carlos Salvador Bilardo won its second World Cup.

Fluff, who at the age of 25 shone at Napoli in Italy, was the great captain and driver of that remembered team. El Diez also finished as Albiceleste’s top scorer by scoring five goals, one of them memorable and considered the best in World Cup history. The postcards of that historic day at the Azteca Stadium stop at the figure of Diego, lifting the most precious trophy for all football lovers.

A few minutes before, the Argentine team defeated the powerful Germany 3-2, with goals from José Luis “Tata” Brown, Jorge Valdano and Jorge Burruchaga, while Karl Heinz Rummenigge and Rudi Völler scored for the Germans. That squad was also made up of Nery Pumpido, Luis Islas, Héctor Zelada, José Luis Cucciuffo, Oscar Ruggeri, Daniel Passarella, Néstor Clausen, Julio Olarticoechea, Sergio Batista, Ricardo Giusti, Héctor Enrique, Ricardo Bochini, Claudio Borghi, Marcelo Trobbiani , Carlos Tapia, Oscar Garré, Pedro Pasculli, Sergio Almirón and Héctor Miguel Zelada.

The footballer could well join “number 23″, or “the ghost player” as he remembered later. Is about Gustavo Jorge Ripke, a man who emerged from the Inferiores of Boca Juniors, who had to leave sports practice due to a serious injury and who has a movie story of that celebration of the world title.

Maradona’s publication that “revived” the film story of Gustavo Jorge Ripke (Instagram Diego Maradona)

Ripke’s incredible story resurfaced from the Post by Diego Armando Maradona in Instagram in May 2020. At that time, Pelusa shared an image on his social network account on the occasion of the Pedro Pablo Pasculli’s birthday. “Happy birthday PPP!!!”, published the former Argentine captain along with a iconic photo accompanied by Pasculli himself with the world champion trophy at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. Both were carried on a litter on the playing field of the legendary Azteca Stadium.

This image quickly traveled the networks and caught the attention of some fans who observed that the face of a person located in the foreground of the photo had been covered by an emoji of a heart. When wearing the official shirt of the Argentine team, at first it was thought that he was a world champion, but no. It was immediately concluded that it was the “ghost player of 86”.

Gustavo Jorge Ripke is a well-known person in Santa Fe. Almost as much as Nery Alberto Pumpido and Own Pedro Pablo Pasculli, the world champions and pride of the province. He too he had a past as a footballerbut back then had not been part of the list of 22 professionals who traveled hand in hand with Carlos Bilardo and obtained the second title world of history

Gustavo Jorge Ripke had in his hands, along with Diego Maradona, the World Cup won at the Azteca Stadium (Credit: El Gráfico)

Nevertheless, the “player number 23”, as they immortalized him since then, he played his own final and even had the luxury of touching the most precious trophy for everyone Not only that, joined the Olympic lap next to Maradona himself, entered the locker room with the champions and even They asked him for several photos as if he were one of them. And it could well be because of the feat he had achieved.

A Ripke It only took him five minutes to be able to “sneak” into that iconic photo and travel the world. Just a master move from the rostrum to remain in the great history of Argentine soccer. All this was orchestrated in his mind and in his heartLike any lover of soccer and the Argentine national team, a long time before. He did not want to miss that historic day of June 29, 1986 and did the impossible to say present at the Azteca Stadium and experience the electrifying 3-2 win over Germany in the World Cup final in Mexico.

Gustav George Ripke was born in Temperley (January 3, 1948), did lower in Arsenal de Lavallol and Boca Juniorswhere he played between 1968 and 1969 in the Reserve division (he was a teammate of Rubén Suñé), until he was loaned to Aldosivi from Mar del Plata, in the Argentine Ascent. In 1970, while defending the colors of the Shark, he became Argentine champion with the Mar del Plata team, a title that gave him a great place in football. Until he landed in Columbus Santa Fe, where he played almost a hundred games (between 1971 and 1973). He also wore the colors of The Andes before his final retirement.

Gustavo Jorge Ripke made the inferiors in Boca, he was a teammate of the Chapa Suñé Reserve and triumphed in Aldosivi and Colón, but an injury made him retire from football at the age of 25 (Credit: On a tile)

It was a serious injury that forced him to abandon football at a very young age, barely 25 years old, and at its best in the Sabalero. Over time, he became the owner of a sports factory in Santa Fe, but his passion for the ball did not end. To the point that began his journey to Mexico in 1986. With an official shirt of the Argentine national team, he managed to occupy a privileged place.

“I had a fracture of the tibia and fibula, which prevented me from continuing to play soccer. I considered it the biggest frustration of my life, but having turned around carrying the World Cup alongside the greatest, it made up for me; life and football owe me nothing. As you will remember, the result of the match was very changeable. When Burruchaga scored the goal, I thought of jumping onto the field of play and pretend to be a player, because I was wearing the national team shirt, pants and socks, but I managed to control myself. Of course, when Arpi blew the whistle, I crossed the stalls, jumped over a three meter wide moat and began to run. I even jumped some reporter’s desks that were behind the Pumpido arch, to hug Diego”Gustavo Jorge Ripke himself reported.

“My dream came true when I was able to carry the Cup together with Maradona, he with his left hand and me with my right. (I write this and even today I get the skin of “bird” ha!). In addition, I tell you that for everyone else I was a player of the Argentine National Team, that’s how I managed to get to the locker room and at that time I would have paid any money to get a photo, but the journalists or photographers had not yet been allowed in. Thus, was that I had the opportunity to hug, properly inside the locker room, one by one the players who, seconds before, had managed to be the best in the world”, Gustavo continued with his incredible story, which was published in a Buenos Aires blog contest (Fabio.com.ar/3545).

Gustavo Jorge Ripke keeps with great happiness the memory of his celebration together with the champions of 86 in the very Azteca stadium (Credit: Fabio.com.ar)

The dream of the kid and that of all Argentines was fulfilled for this young man who was not just another fan, but also became one of the world champions. “My return to the field of play was also memorable, (since it was not enough to bathe in the changing rooms… ha! ). As soon as I stepped on the grass, everyone came to hug me and take pictures with me… and most of them asked me: ‘Who are you?’… and I answered them: ‘Eeeehh! How? don’t you know me?’ And it left them wondering.”

“Then I started a short run to get to the stalls where my friends had stayed and I saw that an Olympic lap had been organized behind me. You don’t want to know the faces my ‘followers’ made when I stood in front of the stalls sector and jumped back over the three meter pit”.

It was time to go back to his place. However, nothing would be like before. Gustavo had experienced one of the events that would mark him for life and the one that he would remember with total pride forever.

