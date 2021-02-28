The incredible story of the hoop with which Kobe Bryant learned to play basketball: how much it was sold for

One of the murals in tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna (Reuters)

On January 26, 2020, the world of sports was paralyzed by the news of the death of Kobe Bryant. The star of the 41-year-old NBA He was traveling with eight other people in his private Sikorsky S-76 helicopter when he collapsed over the city of Calabasas, located in the county of The Angels, California. Following the accident, a fire broke out: emergency personnel responded, but it was reported that no one on board survived. Inside the aircraft was also Gianna, one of his daughters.

Since then, the love of fans towards the legend of Los Angeles Lakers multiplied. T-shirts with his name were relaunched, the murals with his face multiplied and all objects related to him immediately increased their price. Thus, an American citizen took advantage of this situation to do a great business.

This man, whose identity was not disclosed, lived in a two-story house in Pennsylvania where Kobe grew up. Some time ago he put it up for sale and when he reached an agreement with the buyer he explained that he wanted to receive a bonus since in that home was still the basketball hoop in which Black Mamba had trained as a child to become a star.

Disinterested in that information, the buyer told him that the USD 810 thousand was already enough and that he was not interested in that object. That’s why the seller had no better idea than to auction it off on the Heritage Auctions site. This Sunday, the time to bid and its final value was USD 37,200, I am more than satisfactory if you take into account that the piece is a hoop and a somewhat rusty board.

For his part, John Romani, in charge of the auction, had indicated to the TMZ site a few days ago that they expected to reach six figures, something that did not happen. However, he anticipated that from Bryant’s old house, they also managed to get an edition of the magazinea Sports Illustrated of Michael Jordan dedicated to Kobe and other items like Duke basketballs that he had when the Blue Devils recruited him. In addition, in the coming months they will put on sale some Italian magazines that Kobe owned and a book of his as a child.

More than a year has passed the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. At the beginning of the month, National Transportation Board of the United States provided a report explaining the conclusions reached by the investigation of the accident that caused the death of nine people, including one of the leading figures in world basketball. As indicated by the chain Fox News, The accident was probably caused by the pilot’s “spatial disorientation”, explained regulator officials.

The NTSB said that while air traffic control asked the pilot to “identify himself” – it means the pilot put his hand in the center of the instrument panel and pressed a button – the report indicated that they existed. “Operational distractions from your main task of monitoring flight instruments” since he lost his sight in the clouds that were in the area.

It should be remembered that that Sunday, the Calabasas area, in California, was completely covered by fog. That’s why the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) chose not to fly its helicopter fleet close to the time Bryant took off from John Wayne Airport.

Anyway, the pilot had a special authorization to fly called VFR (Special Visual Flight Rules, or special authorization of special visual flight rules) and the air controllers warned him at one point that he was flying “too low” shortly before the aircraft crashed, according to an audio that has transpired.

