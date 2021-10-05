The incredible tattoo of Andy Ruiz that he showed off on social networks

Andy Ruiz is in the process of recovery after a knee operation (Photo: Instagram / @ andy_destroyer13)

The American boxer of Mexican descent boasted on his Instagram account one of the largest tattoos he has on his body. The figure goes from the top of your head to the buttocks. The tattoo has the legend Victorious accompanied by the representation of an angel.

Andy Ruiz, in addition to being a boxer who has reached world belts, has been characterized by his tattoos. In addition to this recent one, the boxer he has ink plastered on his arms and even on his neck.

Currently, Ruiz is staying away from the ring in a competitive way because he is recovering from an intervention on his right knee, although his return could be a near stage. Although at the beginning of September he returned to training with the Canelo Team, a possible fight would take place at the end of the year.

This is Andy Ruiz’s new tattoo that covers his entire back (Photo: Instagram / @ andy_destroyer13)

* Information in development

