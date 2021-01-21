The incredible yacht on which Conor McGregor arrived in Abu Dhabi to fight Dustin Poirier in the UFC

Conor McGregor arrived in the UAE by yacht (@thenotoriousmma)

Conor McGregor is already in the United Arab Emirates, a country where it will see action again after stay out of the combat arena for a year following his victory against Donald Cerrone by knockout at UFC 246.

This time will face the American Dustin Poirier for the second time, whom he knew how to beat in 2014 by technical knockout, in the main fight of the next Saturday 23 January at the Etihad Arena, within the Fight Island that was launched after the coronavirus pandemic.

True to style, the Irishman arrived at his destination wrapped in luxury And so he wanted to make it known to his more than 38 million followers on Instagram with some photos inside a huge yacht.

With a picture of him sunbathing on the front deck as he meditated, another of the stadium where he will fight, and a selfie in one of the interior mirrors of the ship, the wrestler announced his arrival yesterday.

While today, after showing up at the luxurious hotel where you will be staying, shared another series of photos inside the ship. “My island” he wrote next to the postcards he left in which he could be seen smiling with a white cup on one of the yacht’s decks.

“We will need a bigger ship… There are no bigger ships”, joked his trainer John Kavanagh who traveled with him, about the dimensions of the boat.

Although the origin of the ship is not known, it should be noted that the 32-year-old fighter has among his material assets two personal yachts. While the first one he bought after his defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019, the other showed it in mid-October 2020.

A $ 4 million Prestige 750 was the ship he acquired after the fight with the Russian as reported by the specialized site Ocean Dave, which he used to go on vacation with his wife Dee Devlin and their two children and which is up to 66 feet long (20 meters).

The one he bought in October is nothing more and nothing less than a “car-yacht”: a high-tech Lamborghini navigation vehicle of which only 63 units were manufactured and which will go on sale officially this year. The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 around USD 3.4 million.

Now, The Notorious prepares for his return to the octagon after announcing his retirement for the third time in the competition. After descending from his ship, he got into a Rolls Royce and went to the hotel with his family.

McGregor was greeted by several journalists at the door They took the opportunity to film his arrival, shirtless, with green pants and with his son Conor Jr in his arms. Behind, his wife left with their other daughter Croia, as the journalist from ESPN Brett Okamoto.

With a record of 22 wins and 4 losses, Conor McGregor will re-enter a cage after his latest win by knockout in the first round against Donald Cerrone.

This confrontation against Dustin Poirier will have an extra spice since, as confirmed by UFC president Dana White, the winner will fight against the owner of the belt of the lightweight category.

It will be necessary to see who will be the future rival since until now this place was occupied by Khabib Nurmagomedov, who took the title after beating Justin Gaethje but later announced his retirement. In the event that he decides not to return to defend him, the organization will have to find another candidate.

