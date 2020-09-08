The Indian Army rejected China’s claims, said – We did not PLA soldiers firing and …

India-China Standoff: The Indian Army rejected China’s accusations outright amidst the ongoing tension over LAC in Ladakh. India has also accused China of aerial firing close to areas where the Indian Army is present. The army said that China is constantly taking provocative actions to make the situation tense. Also Read – Indian army shows humanity, its 3 civilians and cattle returned to China amid controversy over LAC

In the instant case on 07 September, it was China’s PLA troops who were expected to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC & when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops: Indian Army https://t.co/OtW4YgPKwJ Also Read – India China Border Dispute: What is the importance of Chushul, why China is dazed by India’s occupation at this peak? – ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020 Also Read – India-China Border Dispute: India rejects China’s claims, says Army does not fire any ‘warning shots’ around LAC

The Indian Army never crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and did not use any offensive methods, including firing. The army said that PLA soldiers fired some rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate the Indian soldiers. The statement said that despite severe provocation, Indian soldiers behaved in a very restrained manner and in a mature and responsible manner.

It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress: Indian Army – ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

The Indian Army said that it is the Chinese PLA who is clearly violating the agreements and adopting offensive tactics and on Monday, the Chinese PLA soldiers tried to get close to one of our advance hideouts near the LAC. The statement of the Chinese Army’s ‘Western Theater Command’ on the Ladakh incident is an attempt to mislead itself and international people. Our forces are committed to maintaining peace and harmony, and are also determined to protect national sovereignty and integrity at all costs.

Please tell that China has claimed that Indian soldiers have fired warning shots on the Line of Actual Control. A spokesman for the Chinese Army claims that the Indian Army opened fire on the southern bank of Pangong Lake in violation of the Line of Actual Control.

A Chinese army spokesman said, Chinese troops (PLA) were forced to retaliate to bring the situation under control. However, there has been no response from India yet. A Chinese military spokesman said, “The Indian Army crossed the LAC illegally and entered the southern edge of Pangong Lake and into Shenpao Mountain area.”

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Chinese Army, it said that during the operation, the Indian Army opened fire in a threatening manner to the Chinese soldiers. The PLA was forced to retaliate to stabilize the situation. ”China called it a highly inflammatory action.

Let us tell you that the tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has increased considerably after the 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the violent clashes on 15 June in the Galvan Valley of eastern Ladakh. Chinese soldiers were also casualties, but the neighboring country did not give their details. According to a US intelligence report, 35 Chinese soldiers were also killed.

Condition in East Ladakh very serious: Foreign Minister

Before the possible talks in Moscow with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that the situation on the border with China cannot be viewed separately from the state of overall relations with the neighboring country. The External Affairs Minister termed the situation in East Ladakh as ‘very serious’ and said that in such a situation ‘very deep deliberation’ is needed at the political level between the two sides.

