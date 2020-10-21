The Indian Army returned its troops to China amidst an escalation of the LAC, was caught near the Ladakh border

India China Faceoff: The Indian Army has returned the Chinese soldier who had wandered into the Chumar-Demchok area of ​​eastern Ladakh. Late Tuesday night, the Indian Army returned a Chinese soldier caught in the Ladakh region to China. This Chinese soldier named Wang or Long was assigned to China at the Chushul Moldo meeting point. News agency ANI has given this information by quoting from the army. Also Read – 10 tunnels 100 km long will be built in Kashmir and Ladakh, army work will be easy

Indian Army handed over the Chinese soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long to the Chinese Army at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, last night. pic.twitter.com/ZFROVSdhDz
– ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Let me tell you that on Monday, India caught the Chinese soldier amidst the ongoing China China standoff. After this, China had hoped that its stray soldier captured by the Indian Army in East Ladakh would be released soon.

A soldier of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China was apprehended in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh on Monday when he ‘wandered’ into Indian territory on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This incident happened at a time when both countries have deployed a large number of soldiers in the region over the border dispute. The Indian Army said in a statement on Monday that the Chinese soldier has been identified as Corporal Wang or Lang and after completing all the formalities, he will be handed over to the Chinese army at the Chusul-Moldo border post.

PLA’s Western Theater Command spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili said in a statement on Monday night, “China hopes to help bring back a yak at the request of local shepherds on the evening of 18 October to China-India.” India will soon return the stray Chinese soldier in the border area. “He said,” The PLA border troops informed the Indian Army after the incident and hoped that the Indian side would assist in the search and rescue operations and the Indian side would help And on meeting, promised to return the missing soldier in time.

Colonel Zhang said that according to the latest information received from India, the stray Chinese soldier has been found and he will be handed over to China after medical examination. Zhang said, “We hope that the Indian Army will live up to its promise of handing over the missing Chinese soldier as soon as possible and follow the consent of the two sides in the seventh round meeting of senior commanders to maintain peace in the border area” .

