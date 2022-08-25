The indie A Space for the Unbound stops its development due to controversial manipulation by its distributor

The authors allege that PQube Games has applied for a grant that was never used for the project.

The video game sector usually brings us the most exciting news, but the magnitude of this industry also has some news that makes us feel helpless and frustrated. Today the authors of A Space for the Unbound They have communicated through social networks that they are pausing the development of their game due to an unpleasant situation they have suffered with the distributor on Western consoles, PQube Games.

PQube Games hid information about the subsidy and used it for their own benefitToge Productions y Mojiken Studio“At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020, PQube Games used our position and heritage as an Indonesian developer to obtain a diversity grant of a well-known console platform,” explains the statement posted on Twitter. “The diversity grant was intended to help underrepresented game developers, especially during the pandemic. However, instead of giving that grant to developers as intended, PQube Games intentionally hid information about the grant and he used it for his own benefit“.

In the message, the team Toge Productions y Mojiken Studio They detail that PQube Games ended up using the money to “negotiate the increase in their participation in the income” and that they found out about the whole movement in March 2022. In this way, the developers communicate that they want to cut ties with the publisher and, despite everything, they do not want users to carry out retaliation such as review-bombing the company.

PQGames, which has carved a niche for itself in the industry by distributing titles such as Tormented Souls, Cat Quest or Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary, has not yet offered any statements related to this controversy. As for A Space for the Unbound, we will continue to be attentive to all the news published by the Indonesian developer, who was creating an adventure in pixel art style that explores the relationship between a boy and a girl with supernatural powers.

