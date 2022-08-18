The indie puzzlers QUBE return with an improved version for their 10th anniversary: ​​trailer and date

Toxic Games brings back the premise of its remarkable puzzle title through more polished graphics and several new features.

If you like them complex puzzles and brain teasers in video game form, you’ve probably heard of QUBE This indie game, developed by the team at Toxic Games, has put our mental skills to the test through a premise that continued with the release of QUBE 2 and QUBE Director’s Cut, but now its authors have decided to return to this cubic world with an improved delivery which is called QUBE 10th Anniversary.

QUBE 10th Anniversary will be available on PC and Xbox Series on September 14As you can see in the trailer that heads this news, the authors of the title have recovered the first installment of this complicated franchise to give it a facelift. We talk about improved graphics y revised gameplay sections that will squeeze the potential of our brain again September 14 on Xbox Series and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch versions will be released later.

Beyond offering higher image quality, Toxic Games has also included a new chapter which, with the name of Sector 8, integrates between 6 and 8 additional hours of play. In addition, this new version also incorporates the aforementioned QUBE Director’s Cut, which accompanies the gameplay with comments from the developers, and some extras, including conceptual arts, reflections from the authors and more.

And, for this if that were not enough, the creators also want to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their game by launching QUBE 2 in PS5 y Xbox Series, which invites us to continue challenging our minds with the new generation of consoles. These editions will be available on next-gen consoles starting on September 14.

The original QUBE managed to sell 12,000 copies in only four days, so there is no doubt that this is a recommended game for anyone who is passionate about puzzles. And, if you need more reasons to expand your library with this game, remember that you can take a look at our review of QUBE, where we define it as a must have of the genre.

Más sobre: Q.U.B.E., Toxic Games y Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary.