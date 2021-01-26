The inheritance of Kobe Bryant, one year after his death: the luxury cars, the demands to be resolved and the only conflict that blocks the succession

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Laine along with their daughters Gianna Bryant and Natalia Bryant (Shutterstock)

On January 26, 2020, the world of sports was paralyzed by the news of the death of Kobe Bryant. The star of the 41-year-old NBA He was traveling with eight other people in his private Sikorsky S-76 helicopter when he collapsed over the city of Calabasas, located in the county of The Angels, California. Following the accident, a fire broke out: emergency personnel responded, but it was reported that no one on board survived. Inside the aircraft was also Gianna, one of his daughters.

Since then, beyond the anguish over the physical disappearance of the American basketball megastar, there has been speculation about the inheritance he left to his wife Vanessa and his three children: Natalia, Bianca and Capri, born in June 2019. estimates that the fortune that will remain in the possession of the widow exceeds USD 200 million, although some media indicate that this figure is much lower than the real one.

When it comes to property, the Lakers’ top idol did not own much land, and the mansion the family owns in Newport Beach (Los Angeles, California), is worth more than USD 4 million. In addition, as revealed Los Angeles Time, in 2015 he had sold a house in the same area for a figure of around USD 6 million. Also, after the tragedy, Vanessa sold for USD 2 million the residence in the Turtle Ridge neighborhood that they used mainly to enjoy the weekends.

A year ago the city of Los Angeles was paralyzed (Reuters)

What he was a fan of Kobe era of automobiles, and his garage, according to a report by The Spanish counted at the time of his death with a Ferrari 360 Modena (USD 220 thousand), a Cadillac Escalade (USD 300 thousand), a Range Rover (USD 60 thousand), a Lamborghini Murcielago (USD 220 thousand), a Bentley Continental GT (USD 2 million), un Bentley Azure Mulliner (USD 500 thousand), a Jeep Wrangler (USD 110 thousand) and a Lamborghini Aventador (USD 4 million). The garage got smaller this Monday when Vanessa auctioned the Chevrolet impala out of 1963 for only USD 53.900, when the base price was USD 250 thousand.

Beyond being an athlete, the former basketball player had become an entrepreneur, and that is why he had investments everywhere. In 2016, for example, he was one of the founders of a venture capital fund Bryant Stibel, which currently has assets of more than $ 2 billion, according to data from Business Insider. That fund participates no less than companies such as Epic Games, creator of the sensation game Fortnite.

Another of its notable investments is linked to the purchase in 2013 of 10 percent of the Body Armor drink, of which Coca-Cola took a higher percentage later, which allowed the company to accumulate a value of USD 2 billion .

The Lamborghini Aventador is one of the most expensive cars in the world (Reuters)

Such a fortune has not yet finished happening, despite the fact that a year has passed since the death of Kobe Bryant, due to the fact that there are conflicts that prevent the completion of the process. It is that beyond the lawsuits initiated by Vanessa herself to the Los Angeles Police and the helicopter company Express Helicopters & Island Express Holding Corp, the family must also resolve some legal disputes unleashed after the tragedy.

The main lawsuit was filed by none other than Sofía Urbieta, Vanessa’s mother. The 68-year-old woman denounced that she was kicked out of her family home after the death of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and then targeted her daughter and her family, not only for being fired but also to claim an income owed for her work as a nanny of his grandchildren.

“Venting our family’s problems in public is hurtful, but I had no choice. All I want is what I worked for. Vanessa, despite everything she has promised me and I have done for her and the family, has tried to break all ties and renounce all obligations and agreements, “the lady told the outlet. U.S, to which he granted phrases such as: “Why would you do this to your own mother? I am so disappointed, hurt and aggrieved, to the point that I had no choice but to file a lawsuit. I am 70 years old, my health is deteriorating and my own daughter is doing this to me”, He detailed.

Sofia Urbieta claims to have worked as a nanny for her grandchildren and as a housewife for the couple for almost two decades, for which she claims a salary of $ 96 per hour, which for 18 years and working 12 hours a day reaches a sum of almost USD 5 million, which he now demands of his daughter.

Kobe Bryant with Vanessa Bryant and little Capri

In turn, the division of the inheritance is being re-analyzed by the experts, since in the papers signed by Bryant himself the millions had to be divided into three, by his three children, but that document is dated 2017, before the birth of Capri. That is why Vanessa warned her lawyers and demanded that the smallest be included in the will. This is not an inconvenience, although it does delay the distribution of assets.

As for the other lawsuits, Vanessa has targeted the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for photographs of the accident where her late husband and daughter Gianna died. According to the online site ABC News, the former model cited neglect, invasion of privacy and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. The lawsuit established that after the accident, at least eight officers who were present at the scene used their cell phones to take personal images of the victims, three of whom were minors.

He also started a battle against the company Express Helicopters & Island Express Holding Corp which was subject to strict visual flight rules and the weather conditions on the day of the tragedy were not suitable for flying due to the presence of fog and poor visibility. Although details of the claim are unknown, some US portals indicate that the losses that the family suffered due to the death of the former basketball players are close to USD 200 million, due to the advertising revenue they continued to receive from advertising campaigns Kobe.

It is for all this that Bryant’s inheritance is an issue to be resolved, and if he succeeds in the lawsuits, his wife will get more income for their three children, which is why it is still difficult to specify the exact number that the family will receive.

