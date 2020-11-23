General News

‘The Inheritance’ Scribe Matthew López to Pen Tennessee Williams Drama

November 23, 2020
Matthew López, the acclaimed playwright behind “The Inheritance,” will carry the story of legendary dramatist Tennessee Williams to the massive display for Searchlight Photos.

López will pen a characteristic movie adaptation of the novel “Main Males,” which facilities on the “A Streetcar Named Need” and “Cat on a Sizzling Tin Roof” scribe and his longtime associate Frank Merlo. The movie is produced by Luca Guadagnino and Peter Spears, who beforehand teamed for “Name Me By Your Title.” That is Spears’ second Searchlight venture, after Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” which received the Venice Golden Lion and TIFF’s individuals’s alternative award. There’s at present no director hooked up to the venture.

The novel by Christopher Castellani tells the story of the romantic partnership between Williams and Merlo, touted in a synopsis of the movie as “probably the most creatively inspiring love tales of the 20 th century.”

Already well-known for penning “The Glass Menagerie,” Williams met Merlo (an occasional actor and a World Battle II naval veteran) within the late Forties, embarking on a passionate — and infrequently tumultuous — love affair, ending with Merlo’s demise from lung most cancers in 1963. Set in Fifties Italy and New York, the movie “explores the burden of fame and the advanced negotiations of life within the shadows of greatness and ambition, all by way of the eyes of the muse who impressed considered one of America’s foremost playwrights.”

Searchlight’s senior vp of manufacturing and acquisitions Katie Goodson-Thomas, vp of manufacturing Taylor Friedman and inventive director Pete Spencer will symbolize the studio on the movie.

Information of the movie adaptation comes after López’s play “The Inheritance” earned eleven nominations, together with greatest play, on the 74th annual Tony Awards. The play is a two-part, seven-hour opus that follows a bunch of youthful homosexual males residing in New York Metropolis, as they debate what they owe to the generations that got here earlier than them. Loosely impressed by E.M. Forster’s novel “Howards Finish,” “The Inheritance” premiered on the Younger Vic in London in 2018, happening to win 4 Olivier awards. The play continued to earn rave critiques throughout its Broadway run in 2019, accumulating 5 Drama Desk Awards, a Drama League award and a GLAAD Media Award.

López is repped by Grandview and CryBaby Media. Guadagnino is repped by WME and managed by Vary Media Companions. Spears is repped by UTA.

