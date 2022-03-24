The initiative of Fortnite and Xbox to support Ukraine has a spectacular start on its first day

In just 24 hours, 36 million dollars have been raised that will go to different charities.

In addition to being one of the most famous video games of recent years, Fortnite can be considered a social phenomenon. That’s why we are happy when Epic Gameswith the sum of the association of Xboxannounced on Sunday a donation of the proceeds from the game aimed at helping those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The initiative will be active until April 3The initiative is still active because it runs from March 20 to April 3, but in just 24 hours it has accumulated $36 million. It is the figure that those responsible for the game have announced through a message published in the official account of Twitterbut it is expected to increase significantly in the coming days.

The organizations that will receive the aid will be Direct Help, Unicef, the United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and all the purchases made with real money in-game on Epic Games and Xbox: V-Bucks Packs, Fortnite Club, Battle Pass Giveaways, and Cosmetic Packs. Purchases made in physical stores during that period of time are also included.

Regarding the game as such, it should be mentioned that Fortnite has been updated a couple of days ago with the arrival of a new season, which incorporates among its novelties more presence by Marvel. However, the change that has attracted the most attention is one that has been carried out for a limited time: a removal of the construction that has to do with the story that the game is telling.

More about: Fornite, Epic Games, Xbox, Ukraine, Russia and Donations.