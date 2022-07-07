The injury that Nadal suffered at Wimbledon was known and there is concern for the semifinals: “There is something that does not work”

Rafael Nadal had to receive medical attention in the game against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals and continued to play despite the injury (Photo: Reuters / Hannah Mckay)

It was one of the most exciting triumphs of the more than a thousand that he signed Rafael Nadal throughout his professional career. The injury to the abdominal area during the first games of the game put him on the verge of abandonment. Even his father, from the stands, insisted that he take care of his physical appearance. But the Spaniard continued, battling for more than four hours and beating Taylor Fritz to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

It is a great unknown whether Rafa may be present in the duel against Nick Kyrgios scheduled for Friday in the second round of the central stadium, even more so after knowing the degree of injury that punished him throughout the match against the American in the quarterfinals: suffered a seven millimeter tear in one of the abdominal muscles . The information, which was confirmed by the Spanish newspaper Brandalso indicates that the number 4 in the world will try to play beyond this medical part.

Nadal played almost the entire game with medical bandages in the area of ​​​​the injury (Photo: Reuters)

“The body is fine, but in the abdominal there is something that does not work. From 3-1 in the first set, every time I served I got whipped down there. I thought I wouldn’t be able to finish the game. It is true that both my father and my sister asked me to stop. But the energy of the track has helped me so thank you for that. It is not easy to withdraw from a few rooms at Wimbledon, ”said the 36-year-old tennis player himself after the duel.

The image of his family from the rostrum waving him away added more drama to that victory in 4 hours and 20 minutes after five exciting sets that ended with a 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 and 7-6 in their favor.

Nadal attended medical studies in the last hours in the company of his doctor, Ángel Ruiz Cotorro, his coach Francis Roig and his manager Carlos Costa. As detailed by the aforementioned Spanish media, he accumulates a week without exercising his serves in training and, despite the worrying medical report, decided to do a light practice that lasted for more than half an hour on track 10 of the traditional All England Club.

“The physio has not been able to do much, beyond giving me anti-inflammatories. He tried to relax the area, but when you have a problem there, he can’t be fixed ”, Nadal had clarified in the press conference after the game, where he also questioned his presence in the semifinals.

Kyrgios, after beating the Chilean Cristian Garín, had shown his hope for colliding with Nadal: “It would be very special to play with Rafa here. We have two different personalities, but I feel like we respect each other. It would be a spectacular game for everyone, it would be the most watched game of all time”, he had said when the Spaniard was still playing his match against Fritz.

