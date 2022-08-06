The injustices that “Maravilla” Martínez denounced when he confronted Chávez Jr.

Maravilla Martínez denounced irregularities in his fight with Chávez Jr. (Photo/Getty Images)

One of the fights that marked the career of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. it was about the one he had before Sergio Wonderful Martínez because that fight meant the decline of the son of the Mexican boxing legend because from that moment he failed to recover the championship and finished his career in professional boxing.

Although the Argentine fighter was victorious in that fight for the WBC belt in the category of medium weightdifferent irregularities surrounded the combat, so the Wonderful Martinez denounced the injustices of which was the victim for interests of the Chavez family and of World Boxing Council.

Recently in an interview for the YouTube channel LoSimpleNoValethe former world champion spoke about what said combat represented and recalled all the negative experiences he had prior to facing Chavez Jr.

The native of Quilmes, Buenos Aires assured that those days were uncomfortable because all the time he was upset with the decisions made by the WBC for what julito was middleweight champion and what did they do with the victories of the Wonderful.

It should be remembered that between 2009 and 2011 various fights defined the champion of the category; the first match was Wonderful Martínez against Kelly Pavlik, which he won and gave him the council championship, later successfully defending the title against American Paul Williams.

But, the WBC awarded him the diamond title a year later by beating the Ukrainian Sergiy Dzinziruk, for which the absolute belt was vacant. At the same time they took the fights of the same category between the German Sebastian Zbik and the Italian Domenico Spada in 2009 (contention for interim middleweight), that’s when Julius Caesar appeared y victory in Zbik in June 2011 becoming official middleweight championa decision that did not seem to the Argentine.

“I lived it like, I was going to say joy, at the time it was not a joy. I was very angry with everyone, with the World Boxing Council, with the deceased president and friend, José Sulaimán, I say friend because later we became very close friends”, he recalled.

Therefore, the Wonderful Martínez got upset with the council and even broke his contract with HBO, television station that had their broadcast rights for their fights. Controversy invaded his career at that time because he claimed that I hated the Chavez dynasty because of the way they took the belt from him.

“Con HBOcon Top Rank With Chávez father, Chávez son, Chávez mother, Chávez dog, Chávez parrot, that is, with everyone I get angry because I saw that a true injustice was happening. I was the best but I wasn’t the champion, so Suddenly the belt was taken from me from one day to the nexta phone call and they took it away”, he added.

Later he insisted on agreeing to a fight for the championship held by the Mexican. When Joseph Sulaiman still headed the council assured that José Martínez would challenge Chávez Jr. for the WBC belt, but plans changed and he was denied the fight.

That decision bothered Sergio more because at the time he assured that they were preventing him from being the champion in his division:

“I wanted that fight, that was the fight that marked my life. That was at the media level, yes it was the strongest thing I could have experienced in my life, having faced several giant monsters.

After all the controversy surrounding both fighters, the WBC finally agreed to the fight in Las Vegas, where Chavez lost the undefeated record and the championship; Above the ring, the Argentine was superior and defeated Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision.

“The combat was the lightest, the hard was the previous, the previous”, he concluded.

