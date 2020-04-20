The Ink Factory Appoints Big Light Exec to Lead Development – Variety

London and Los Angeles-based “The Little Drummer Woman” producer The Ink Factory has appointed former Big Light Productions government Maggie Boden as director of improvement.

Figuring out of the London workplace, Boden will report into Ink Factory artistic director Katherine Butler, former scripted artistic director for Uncooked and deputy head of movie at Film4.

Boden was most lately a improvement producer for Frank Spotniz’s Big Light Productions, and BBC Drama Studios, the place she labored alongside Hilary Salmon (“Luther”, “MotherFatherSon”) and Neil McKay (“Applicable Grownup”). Prior to that, Boden labored as a improvement producer at Mainstreet Footage, the place her credit span drama tasks for the BBC, ITV, Channel four and Sky, together with “Mr Selfridge”, “Scott and Bailey” and “Agatha Christie’s Poirot.”

Her appointment follows distributor Endeavor Content material taking a minority stake in Ink Factory in February — a deal that particularly targets the U.S. market with high-end TV collection developed out of Ink Factory’s U.S. outpost in Los Angeles. Ink Factory is run by Simon and Stephen Cornwell, the sons of “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” writer John le Carré.

Underneath the pact, Endeavor Content material additionally has a proper first-look settlement masking each movie and TV to promote forthcoming Ink Factory tasks internationally.

Former in 2010, Ink Factory’s breakout got here with the Tom Hiddleston-fronted thriller “The Evening Supervisor,” adopted by the Florence Pugh-starring “The Little Drummer Woman.” Latest movies embrace “Preventing with My Household,” “A Most Needed Man” and “Message from the King.”

Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs and founders at The Ink Factory, mentioned: “The Ink Factory is at its core a artistic enterprise, dedicated to originating and growing top quality, thought-provoking leisure. With distinctive expertise like Maggie becoming a member of us within the U.Ok. beneath the skilled steerage of Katherine, we’re creating an enhanced improvement functionality and look ahead to considerably increasing our roster of distinctive, unique tasks in each tv and movie, and to additional strengthening our artistic community.”

Butler, artistic director at The Ink Factory, added: “I’m thrilled that Maggie is becoming a member of our Ink staff. Collectively along with her wide-ranging expertise and relationships, Maggie brings super-strong artistic instincts and impeccable style along with her which will likely be important in persevering with to construct out The Ink Factory’s slate of significant, unique and brilliantly executed tasks.”