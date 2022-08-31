The inmate in the MAS grows after the theft of Evo Morales’ cell phone: there was no formal complaint and the hypothesis of “self-theft” arises

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce; and former president Evo Morales (REUTERS/Agustín Marcarián/File)

The intern within the Bolivian ruling party Movement to Socialism (MAS) grows with the passing of the hours after the former president Evo Morales publicly denounce the theft of his cell phone and target the Minister of Government, Edward of the Castle.

This Tuesday, Morales stated that, In addition to your cell phone, two other phones were stolen from one of his assistants. Through his account on the social network Twitter, the former president expressed: “Let the Bolivian people and especially the MAS-IPSP militancy know: In addition to my phone, they stole two cell phones from my only communication assistant”. And he added: “Like I said, this is the first time this has happened to us. Out of responsibility we denounce this act that we hope is not premeditated”.

A day earlier he had slipped: “The theft of my cell phone occurred in an act that had the presence of the Minister of Government [Interior, Eduardo del Castillo] and his [personal policial de] security. We would not want to think that it is part of a planned attack to harm us”.

In the last hours, the one who broke the silence was Minister Del Castillowho disassociated himself from the accusations of the former head of state and, far from calming the waters, intensified the internal one with him.

The official of the Executive of Luis Arce explained to the media that he requested reports from the Police and There is no record of “any complaint for the theft of a cell phone at the closing of the La Guardia campaign” in Santa Cruz.

And he added that he hopes that the complainants “go to the corresponding instances”, according to the local newspaper Duty.

This Wednesday, the newspaper page seven released statements by the deputy Rolando Cuellar which further fuel tensions within the MAS. Cuéllar, who identifies with “the renovating wing” of the party, stated that Morales is “desperate” to gain prominence and accused him of “carjacking” his cell phone in order to achieve that goal. .

For its part, Mario Signexecutive secretary of the Single Federation of Workers of Original Peoples of Chuquisaca, said that He hopes that the investigations will identify the culprits. and stressed that does not believe that the Presidency has had the intention of stealing the device.

“With the investigation, we hope that the cell phone is found, to identify who has actually been the criminal and that this situation is not distorted. In fact, It cannot be and we do not believe, we are also sure, that there is an intention to steal the cell phone from the Presidency. we don’t believe that”, he remarked.

The political event of the ruling MAS was held on Sunday in a town in the department of Santa Cruz. Morales (2006-2019) has previously expressed his public criticism of the performance of Minister Del Castillo and his party asked President Luis Arce for his dismissal, although the president did not echo the demands.

The former Aymara ruler also indicated that he does not have “nothing to hide“, but what “we will report any attempt to use frame-ups or misrepresentations against us”.

The influential MAS deputy, Juanito Anglenoted that “it is the cell phone of an important, historical leader, a former president and of course it has important information”. He even claimed thatthere are infiltrators” of the right in the acts of the ruling party and that he suspects that they must have the telephone.

The theft of the device prompted complaints from the opposition that the government dispatches an unusual number of police officers to clarify the case and find the cell phone..

The opposition legislator Jose Carlos Gutierrez noted that “the mobilization that is taking place by the police for the loss of the cell phone is impressive”.

In your opinion, “draws attention“all that unfolding,”because it seems that this cell phone is a gold mine to know all your connections” political and trade union.

Alexander Reyesanother opposition legislator, considered that “it was not necessary to mobilize the police due to personal carelessness” and that Morales should reveal what information he hasto justify why the “national security apparatus” is moved by a telephone.

