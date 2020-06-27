The Innocence Files season 2 to delve into ‘police misconduct and false confessions’

The first season of The Innocence Files has been surprising viewers ever because it was added to Netflix’s intensive record of true-crime documentaries and movies.

Season one of many nine-part present checked out how eight harmless individuals had been falsely accused, convicted and imprisoned within the US and the hassle The Innocence Challenge, a nonprofit authorized organisation, made to clear their names by way of DNA testing.

From an adolescent being wrongly accused of a drive-by homicide, to an harmless man receiving a loss of life sentence for a brutal abduction and homicide of a three-year-old youngster that he didn’t commit, the present unravelled the errors and deceits which occurred in a collection of wrongful convictions.

So with the present bringing in a lot curiosity from the primary collection, will there be a season two?

When is The Innocence Files season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix has not but introduced whether or not it should fee a second collection of The Innocence Files. Nevertheless, The Innocence Challenge has labored on 189 profitable DNA-based exonerations as of November 2019, so there may be a number of content material if the true-crime documentary had been to return.

In addition to this, Innocence Challenge founders Peter Neufeld and Barry Scheck have spoken concerning the areas they’d like to deal with in future collection.

What’s going to collection two of The Innocence Files be about?

Neufeld and Scheck hope to do extra seasons on different themes, like false confessions and police misconduct.

Talking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scheck stated: “Hopefully individuals will start to have a look at this complete system of mass incarceration and begin asking the query, ‘How did this occur?’ ‘Why are all these harmless individuals in jail? ‘Why is it primarily individuals of coloration?’ ‘What can we do to change it?’”

Who featured in The Innocence Files season one?

The collection options the eight males who had been falsely accused and convicted, together with Chester Hollman III, who was sentenced to life in jail for homicide.

He was launched however solely after serving 28 years of his sentence, whereas Alfred Dewayne Brown spent almost a decade on loss of life row for armed theft and homicide earlier than being exonerated.

The nine-episode mini is damaged into three themes, every directed by a distinct documentary filmmaker.

Oscar winner Roger Ross Williams takes on the junk science that has led to wrongful convictions, Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Liz Garbus handles witness misidentification, and Oscar winner Alex Gibney appears to be like at prosecutorial misconduct.

The considerate method emerged from Neufeld and Scheck’s early conversations with Netflix executives, together with vp authentic documentary movie and restricted collection Adam Del Deo.

“They talked to us like this can be a severe matter that wants to be addressed, as opposed to, ‘Hey, we may give individuals a night of some sort of unusual leisure’,” Neufeld stated.

How to watch The Innocence Files season one

You possibly can stream The Innocence Files on Netflix with a membership for the platform.

Netflix memberships vary from £5.99 to £11.99 per thirty days, relying on the membership. The platform affords a one month free trial, after which customers are charged £8.99 a month for the usual subscription.

Season certainly one of The Innocence Files is now obtainable to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the finest TV exhibits on Netflix and the finest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.