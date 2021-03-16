The innovation in the McLaren car that surprised everyone in Formula 1 testing and opened the door to controversy

The comparison between the rear of 2020 and 2021

The first official tests of the teams of Formula 1 they always leave cloth to cut. It had happened with Mercedes during 2020 and the DAS, which caught the attention of rivals during testing and then decided to ban it for this season to come. In this case, it was McLaren the one who found one Regulatory “lagoon” in the part of the diffusers to get the most out of your car.

In the new regulation, the FIA ​​sought to reduce the downforce of the vehicles and for that it removed elements in this area. The objective was to shorten the fences of the diffusers – those stripes that are hanging on the back of the cars – up to 50mm in length. McLaren found a gray in the regulation to locate deeper fins in the central zone in order to lose the least possible load and yields.

“McLaren has found a small loophole in the dimensional technical regulations related to the rear floor, and they have increased the size of these fences around the gearbox housing, the bottom of the gearbox housing, in your car. This has given them slightly larger strakes (the soft, sticky little bits on the diffuser) than the regulations actually allow. Those were reduced in size in 2021 as a result of the rule changes, ”explained technical expert Sam Collins on the show. Tech Talk of F1 TV.

“On the left is the rear diffuser for 2021; on the right is the old rear diffuser with longer strakes,” reported Formula 1 (Photo: Official F1)

From the team they defended the modification to the McLaren MC35M that they released days ago. “I think it is always good for a team to have a unique idea. And the credit goes to our aeronautical department and the guys from the rear aerodynamic group for realize there was an opportunity there to use the new regulations in that way, so all credit to them. It is a normal design idea. I think maybe we are a little surprised we’re the only team with that”, Warned James Key, the technical executive director of the team, in statements that picked up the official website of Formula 1.

Beyond claiming to work within regulations, Key acknowledged that this modification opens the door to debate on legality, but nonetheless confirmed that computer-aided design (CAD) would allow them to demonstrate that they worked within the allowed regulatory limits. . “You need a CAD screen to see it because you are taking cross sections through a 3D surfaceso you know, it’s fair to ask some kind of a question i guess, when it is difficult to know it without these CAD data to show that it is within the boxes that it should be inside and to show that it is a continuous surface, but that is all ”, he detailed.

The new McLaren for 2021 (Photo: Official Formula 1)

In addition, he assured that the other teams could replicate the format in just one month from the simple: “These particular surfaces are pretty straightforward so I guess you could say three to five weeks between taking the picture and placing your car, if they really wanted to achieve it ”.

During the presentation of the new car, already a month ago, the technical director had opened the door to the innovations without giving too many details: “The aerodynamic design in F1 is immensely complex. To the inexperienced eye, some of the aerodynamic changes we’ve made may seem simple, even trivial, compared to last year, but they can have a significant impact on the performance of the car. It’s about constantly optimizing and developing, not just the car, but also its understanding. “

It should be noted that during 2021 Formula 1 had two battle fronts between the teams. Beyond what happened to him Mercedes DAS, there was also an intense fight between various teams against Racing Point, ironically called the “You deserve pink.” That legal crossing ended with a fine of 400,000 euros and the reduction of 15 points for the team that this year was renamed Aston Martin.

Norris-Ricciardo, a couple who promise to make people talk (Photo: McLaren official)

McLaren, for now, is preparing to face the new season with the illusion of fighting for the title at the hands of its young promise Lando Norris and hiring the star Daniel Ricciardo after the departure of Carlos Sainz Jr. to Ferrari. Whether or not he finally takes advantage of this innovation will begin to be known on March 28 with the 1st date on the calendar at the Bahrain GP. It is not a minor fact to remember that McLaren finished third in the constructors’ tournament behind Mercedes and Red Bull.

