He was born in Spain, but decided to play for Argentina because of his love for the country: the story of Alan Brandi, the scorer of the futsal team

His parents emigrated from Mendoza in search of a better future, but they transmitted an identity to him that led him to dress as Albiceleste. A fan of Boca and Riquelme, he was world champion in 2016 and today he is looking for the final against Brazil: “The squad has solidarity as its flag”