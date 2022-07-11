The insult of Marcelo Gallardo to the referee Nicolás Lamolina that earned him the expulsion in River Plate-Godoy Cruz

The moment in which Nicolás Lamolina receives an insult from Marcelo Gallardo and expels him.

River Plate lost 2 to 0 with Godoy Cruz in the Monumental stadium and continues far from the top positions in the Professional League. With goals from Martín Ojeda and Gonzalo Abrego, in just three minutes, Tomba exposed the mistakes that once again Marcelo Gallardo’s team repeated. And exactly the DollAnnoyed as he was rarely seen, he was expelled in the end for insulting the referee Nicolás Lamolina, who had an arbitration to forget.

“I have the balls to throw myself asshole!”, he said to his face Doll to the match judge, who expelled him immediately. Nevertheless, Coach of the millionaire he defied him and stayed several more minutes on the field of play. Lamolina continued with the actions, still with Gallardo on the court, and he was also wrong in not adding five more minutes due to the long stoppage.

Rodrigo Aliendro’s expulsion at the end that bothered Marcelo Gallardo.

Marcelo Gallardo’s anger was due to the expulsion of Rodrigo Aliendro, at the request of the VAR, in the 90th minute. In this, the referees in the booth made a mistake because the River Plate midfielder’s offense against Juan Andrada did not deserve a red card. Ariel Penel, in charge of technology, had just made other serious mistakes: he should have corrected Nicolás Lamolina’s decision and sent off Leandro González Pirez in the first half

Nicolás Lamolina also made a mistake at that stage by show him the red card to the Godoy Cruz player, Gianluca Ferrarifor an entry on the footballer of the Millionaire Rodrigo Aliendro. The referee warned him for a foul, which did not exist, at the beginning of the action on José Paradela. There was no more than a simple game contact. As the play continued and ended up with the same defender of the Tomba throwing himself and committing an infraction against Aliendro, he took out the two yellow cards together.

River Plate added a new setback at home after the painful elimination in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores against Vélez Sarsfield last Wednesday. The Millionaire could not take advantage of the error in the expulsion of Ginaluca Ferrari 40 minutes into the first half and added his second consecutive defeat, after the 3-2 suffered against Huracán.

At the moment, Marcelo Gallardo’s team, which no longer had Julián Álvarez (today he was presented at Manchester City) and Enzo Fernández (this Monday he will travel to Portugal to join Benfica), remains outside the qualifying zone for the Cup Libertadores 2023, with eight units. Godoy Cruz, meanwhile, obtained a valuable victory in his fight to remain in the first division and with 13 units he climbed to the main positions of the Professional League.

The River Plate fans, who attended in large numbers, encouraged their team until the end, although they withdrew worried about a very discreet first half that could not be disguised by the delivery of the second stage. On the next and eighth date, the Millionaire will play as a visitor against Vélez and Godoy Cruz will receive Lanús.

