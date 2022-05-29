The insults of the Real Madrid fans for Mbappé that bothered Marcelo in the Champions League celebrations

Fans interrupted Marcelo’s speech to insult the Frenchman

The decision of Kylian Mbappé to continue with the jersey of the Paris Saint-Germain until mid-2025 hit hard on the illusions of the fans of the Real Madrid. Supporters of the White House were angry with the determination to continue in the team of their country and remembered the French striker during the celebrations of the fourteenth Champions League in the Plaza de Cibeles. When Marcelo took the microphone to make an emotional speech, the tide of fans interrupted him to send the message.

“Very happy, this cup is for you…”, began the Brazilian side. Suddenly the people present He went over the speakers to insult Kylian: “Mbappé, son of a bitch”. Automatically Marcelo he raised his hands to detach himself from the claim that the fans performed in front of the eyes of the world. A third voice appeared on the speaker to sing about Real Madrid, quell the anger of the fans and so that the footballer can continue speaking.

In the run-up to the Champions League final, some of the members of the first squad of the Spanish team attacked the star of France through posts on social networks and even in different press conferences. “Being from Madrid is a privilege that not everyone can have”, wrote the Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde.

The squad took the Orejona to the Plaza de Cibeles to celebrate with the fans (Photo: @realmadrid)

Someone else who spoke about it was casemiroone of the key pieces of the team Carlo Ancelotti. “This club is not about players, this club is about history,” The Brazilian said before the journalists’ consultation about the frustrated arrival of Mbappé. “The players can mark certain times like Alfredo Di Stefano, Cristiano Ronaldo, but this club will continue to win, because the players are very important, but what wins is the club. The fans may be sad, but with what we have this club will continue to win”.

It is worth remembering that when communicating his decision, Kylian thanked Real Madrid for their interest in him and even wished him luck in the Champions League final, which he ended up winning. “I would also like to sincerely thank Real Madrid and its president Florentino Pérez. I recognize the luck and privilege of being wanted by such a great institution. I understand your disappointment, it lives up to my doubts. I will be his first fan in the Champions League final, in Paris, my home”, he explained.

In addition, Mbappé was also in the eye of the storm after belittling the South American teams ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where France will seek to defend their title. So much Fabinho from Brazil as Emiliano Martinez for Argentina they defended the level of the Conmebol countries and criticized the Europeans for not facing the special conditions that are experienced in South America when it comes to playing the Qualifiers or other continental events.

