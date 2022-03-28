The internal burns in Barcelona for the dismissal of Koeman: Joan Laporta picked up the glove and responded to the coach’s revelations

Laporta spoke after Koeman’s revelations

Despite the fact that Barcelona seems to have found the footballing direction on the field, off it the rough edges continue at the institutional level after the dismissal of the Dutch coach Ronald Koeman last October and the arrival of Xavi Hernández in charge.

The first to raise his voice had been the former coach of the Dutch national team by revealing, among other matters, that the culé president Joan Laporta assured him in a private conversation that “Xavi would not be his coach because he lacked experience. But he needed a shield, someone to hide behind.”

Now the manager azulgrana took the microphone and, in dialogue with Sports worldpicked up the gauntlet: “We talked to him and I made it very clear that he was not my coach.”

“At the end of the season I said: ‘Come on, we’ll change the coach and that’s it’. But we had won the Copa del Rey, which was spectacular, and We had a very delicate economic situation. Laporta acknowledged about his first sensations after finishing last season in May.

“We spoke with Koeman and I told him very clearly what he asked me, if he was my coach and I told him no. I told: ‘Don’t make me answer you now because I have doubts, we have won the Cup but I don’t like how we play. The system has been changed. I can understand that it is changed because we do not have the right players for the system we want to play with, but I have doubts. Let me reflect for 15 days and then I’ll answer you’”.

“I had a contract in force, It was not the most opportune thing at that time to change the coach and we gave him a chance. That opportunity was not, due to circumstances, because they also had injuries, a squad that was very eroded in terms of mentality, motivation. With so many injured, we gave him a second chance,” he explained.

However, in October, after losing 1-0 against Rayo Vallecano and being very difficult in the group stage of the Champions League, Koeman said goodbye to the club: “I already saw that he was going down the wrong path, that we were not going well. And as we had permanent conversations with Xavi since the elections and we had been talking, I told him that we were going to mark the time”.

“Then I asked Xavi if he was ready to come and if he could immediately because he was in Qatar and had a valid contract. He said yes, then Mateu (Sports Director) and Yuste (vice president) went and fixed the issue and Xavi came”, he sentenced.

Finally, Laporta stated that he doesn’t regret anything that happened since the new beginning of his management: “I am sorry for nothing I have done because I have done everything in the interest of Barsa. I only regret what I have done wrong conscientiously. I always try to do things right, sometimes I’m right? Yes. Am I sometimes wrong? As well. This is life”.

