The internal exploded in the locker room of Manchester United: the anger of the squad with Cristiano Ronaldo

Several footballers from the Manchester United squad are not comfortable with Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitudes and prefer his departure from the institution (REUTERS / Toby Melville)

The 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club at Old Trafford for the first round of the Premier League uncovered a real scandal inside the dressing room of Manchester United. According to the newspaper The Sun, A large part of the squad no longer supports Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitudes and would welcome his departure from the institution.

“Fed up. Manchester United players are increasingly annoyed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s antics. , with those words the aforementioned British medium began its story. A large group of soccer players from the Red Devils they think it’s convenient that CR7 go to another team and end with this tug-of-war between the athlete and the leaders.

The English newspaper echoes a source that maintained that “It’s really starting to bother a lot of players now. He has his allies in the camp, but many are fed up with how he is doing things.”

It all started last season, when Manchester United finished in sixth place, which left them out of the Champions League qualifying spots (they sealed their ticket to the Europa League). They accumulated a total of 58 points, 13 less than Tottenham, the last to access that privileged place. It was also 35 units behind champion Manchester City.

Former Real Madrid and Juventus considers that there was a “gentleman’s agreement” with the leaders, who would allow an easy exit in case of not playing the Champions League. His agent, Jorge Mendes, met with CEO Richard Arnold to get him to put a price on CR7, since it ensures that it has an agreement with an institution, whose name did not come out. However, the Glazers, owners of United, were adamant and want nothing to do with the sale of their star. The bug37, has a current contract with the English until June 2023.

Given this scenario, Cristiano Ronaldo was absent from the pre-season tour alleging “family reasons”. He then played a few minutes in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano and left alone before the end, which aroused the anger of technical director Erik Ten Had, who described his attitude as “unacceptable”.

The Portuguese, on his return to United, played a total of 38 games, in which he contributed 24 goals (six were in the Champions League and he finished as the third top scorer in the Premier League) and provided three assists. As a result of his attitudes, he was a substitute in the defeat against Brighton and entered the complement for the Brazilian Fred.

CR7 entered the great history of United in his first cycle, winning a total of xxx 10 titles: one FA Cup, two League Cups, three Premier Leagues, two Community Shields, one Champions League and one Club World Cup.

