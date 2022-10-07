The International Atomic Energy Agency does not recognize Russia as administrator of the Zaporizhzhia plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency will not recognize Russia as administrator of the Zaporizhzhia plant REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko//File Photo

For the IAEA, the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhiain the southeast of Ukraine, occupied and nationalized by Russia, is still Ukrainian, he stressed on Thursday Raphael GrossiDirector General of the United Nations Atomic Agency (IAEA).

At a press conference in kyiv, after meeting with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskythe head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) highlighted the complexity of the issue in the midst of a war.

“For us it is clear, it is a Ukrainian facility, the property belongs to Energoatom (Ukrainian public nuclear company), any change is a complex matter. We are going to meet him”, Grossi said in reference to some consultations that he will hold in Moscow in the coming days.

“The impression is that it will be a meeting at a very high level,” said the director general about the meetings that await him in Russia.

The director of the agency, Rafael Grossi REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The Russian Army occupied the plantthe largest in Europe and equipped with six reactors, at the beginning of last March and has kept it busy since then.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the nationalization of the nuclear power plant, which until now It is operated by Ukrainian staff.

Grossi has been proposing for weeks the creation of a protection zone around the plant to avoid a nuclear accident, which continues to be “a very, very clear possibility.”

“We are advanced and making progress in my considerations on the creation of a protection zone. I am determined to bring this discussion to a positive outcome, I will continue”, said the director general of the IAEA, who stressed that “very soon” he will return to kyiv, to meet with Zelensky.

Grossi stressed that there are “indications that there are some mines on the perimeter (of the plant), but not inside the plant, absolutely not.”

For his part, the director general said that “as of today” the IAEA has no indication that Moscow is planning to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid to connect it to Russia’s.

Putin formalized the annexation of Zaporizhzhia, along with four other occupied regions in Ukraine, last week

The IAEA has kept two experts stationed at the plant since the beginning of September to see what happens there.

According to Grossi, these two experts will be replaced in the coming weeks by a new team, which will be made up of four IAEA inspectors.

Asked about the nationalization of the plant by Russia, the general director pointed out that It is an issue that has to do “with international law”.

“We are an international organization and we are guided by international law. Annexations are not accepted under international law or the UN Charter nor other instruments, this is very clear”, said Grossi emphatically.

“We are here in a conflict, we want the war to stop. Our position is that this facility is a Ukrainian facility. I am not going to make any comment on the military events”, the IAEA director concluded before the press in kyiv.

