The international football figures who were left without a team after the end of the intense period of European transfers

Several footballers remained as free agents after the end of the transfer market (Gettyimages)

The European summer transfer period came to an end, becoming one of the most intense in recent years with spectacular movements. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and several top-level footballers will have new challenges with their respective clubs, however, there are others who were left in limbo, wanting to play and contribute, but without an offer to motivate them.

The so-called “free agents”, a list in which since July it was also made up of the captains of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid before being contacted by PSG. The fate of other great figures of today was not the same and today they find themselves without equipment and studying the possibilities and options to continue playing.

The most resonant case within this extensive list is that of Franck Ribery, who ended his contract with Fiorentina on July 1. Despite his age, 38 years, the Frenchman could become a great reinforcement especially for the second-order teams. During the recent transfer market there was speculation about his arrival at the Lazio, negotiations that were finally truncated.

David Luiz assured that he wants to continue competing at the highest level (Reuters)

The experienced Brazilian defender David Luiz is another of the big names that club is looking for. The 34-year-old central was left without a contract after his time at Arsenal and assured that he has several offers to continue, both from clubs in Europe and from the MLS and the East.

“My idea is to win, win, win as quickly as possible. I work everyday. I want pressure, fight for titles. I want that feeling of having to win every week. The offers I have received so far have not touched my heart. I want to stay at a high level”, He acknowledged in dialogue with Daily Mail.

The uncertainty that was generated with the future of Javier Pastore was another of the topics that was touched during the last hours before the closing of the book of passes. The Argentine midfielder, who has made a great move for PSG, arrived at Roma in 2018 and after the hiring of José Mourinho, the entity announced his dismissal. To their 32 yearsSeveral media have already speculated on the possibility that he will return to Argentina.

Ribery ended his contract with Fiorentina (Reuters)

Former Arsenal Jack Wilshere He recently told a particular story in which he was moved by the fact that he could not find a team after his departure from Bournemouth from the Championship in early July: “How do I explain to my son that no team wants me?” at 29 years old.

The 28-year-old right-back, Serge Aurier, is the free soccer player with the highest market value: 20 million euros. The Ivorian, who signed for Tottenham in 2017, it rang for Betis Spanish but continues to study the offers so far.

It is also worth mentioning some other names such as that of the Spanish striker Fernando llorente, to whom Udinese did not renew the agreement; the central German ex Arsenal and Valencia, Shkodran Mustafi (29 years) released from Schalke; and the Argentine goalkeeper, finalist of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Sergio Romero.

KEEP READING

Kylian Mbappé would have rejected a PSG contract superior to Messi and Neymar to renew

Antoine Griezmann said goodbye to Barcelona with a deep message and self-criticism on social networks

Barcelona closed the signing of a forward after the departure of Antoine Griezmann