The international footballers’ union FIFPro condemned the “aberrant acts” at the Corregidora Stadium

FIFPro, the international soccer players union, lamented and condemned “the aberrant acts that occurred in the Corregidora Stadium in Mexico”, where 22 people were injured, two of them from gravity, for a fight between fans while the Querétaro-Atlas match was being played, which had to be suspended.

“Pending official confirmation, today our thoughts are with the victims and those affected by such an unfortunate day.”, indicated this Sunday the union chaired by David Aganzo, president of the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE).

The Querétaro-Atlas match, from the ninth day of the Closing Tournament, was suspended after the acts of violence that ended with the invasion of the field by the fansin which a total of 22 injuries were recorded, two seriously, according to Civil Protection data.

After these events, the Mexican Association of Soccer Players requested the suspension of the day, in which three games were scheduled for this Sunday, as confirmed later by the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, in solidarity with those affected.

The game had to be suspended in the 62nd minute after spectators began to invade the field to prevent a violent fight between fans of both teams in the stands.which caused the players to take refuge in the changing rooms and the referee ended the match.

“I strongly condemn today’s violence at the Corregidora Stadium. The company that owns Gallos and institutions must answer for the facts. I have given instructions to apply the law with all its consequences. In Querétaro there is no impunity”, said the Governor of the state, Mauricio Kuri.

Atlas, league champion, was ahead with a goal from Argentine Julio Furch, who converted in the 29th minute from a corner kick, which increased the frustration of the supporters of the local team.

“Inadmissible and regrettable the violence in the Corregidora stadium in Querétaro. Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority”, said the president of the Mx League, Mikel Arreola.

After hours of speculation on social networks, the Secretary of Government of the State of Querétaro confirmed that so far there are no deceased people after the events of violence that were registered this Saturday afternoon in the Corregidora Stadiumduring the meeting Queretaro vs Atlascorresponding to day 9 of the MX League.

so reported Guadalupe MurguiaSecretary of Government of the entity on his Twitter account at 10:41 p.m., where he asked the population to stay tuned through the official media to avoid misinformation.

“At the moment THERE ARE NO DEAD PERSONS as a result of the inexcusable acts of violence in the Corregidora stadium. I ask you to follow the information confirmed on official State Government networks.”

