The International Judo Federation suspended Vladimir Putin as honorary president

Vladimir Putin during a judo practice in Russia. Photo: REUTERS

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinwas suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF, for its acronym in English) after the invasion launched against Ukraineas reported by the sports entity.

“Due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announced the suspension of Vladimir Putin’s status as honorary president and international ambassador of the Judo Federation”, indicated the federation through a statement published on its official social media channels.

An accomplished judoka – he is eighth dan, one of the highest ranks in the discipline – the Russian president shows off his sporting character and has often promoted a healthy lifestyle. The image of him contrasts strongly with that of his predecessor Boris Yeltsin.

The warlike conflict could leave other negative consequences in the Russian state. “The invasion of Ukraine could lead to its banishment from world sport and mark a “break” in the apolitical stance of world sports institutions”, pointed out the geopolitical scientist Lukas Aubin In an interview given to the news agency AFP.

“So far we have already seen sports institutions make decisions against certain countries. But in general these institutions were strong with weak countries, and weak with strong countries. And now, we have the feeling that the moment is too serious for sports institutions to say well, we can’t really do it because it’s Russia, Gazprom finances the Champions League, etc.. I have the feeling that we are at a breaking point and that the measures that will follow will be unprecedented”, argued the specialist.

On the fourth day of the offensive in Ukraine launched by Putincontinued the battle to control Kiev. On Saturday, Western powers announced new sanctions to isolate Russia of world markets, including exclude Russian banks from the interbank connection system Swift.

Meanwhile, in Jarkov, the second largest city in Ukraine, there was an explosion in a gas pipeline after a Russian attack. It is not yet clear how important the gas pipeline is or whether the explosion could cause a supply interruption outside the city or the country, he said. The Guardian. The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktovasaid that the Russian forces still could not take the city that has 1.5 million inhabitants and is located at 40 kilometers from the Russian border.

For its part, in the last few hours a fuel tank caught fire at an air base in the city of Vasylkivlocated about 30 kilometers south of Kiev, after a Russian attack. Two loud explosions had been heard previously, which were seen from Kiev. the city mayor, Natalia Balasynovychposted a message on Facebook for residents: ”They can see what is happening, they can see the fire, unfortunately it is the oil depot in the village of Kriachky. The enemy wants to destroy everything around, but it will not be successful. You have seen that during the day there was a heavy shelling of ballistic missiles. Our air base was also bombed, but it is ours, it is under Ukrainian control.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to have significant consequences in professional sports, with competitions cancelled, refusals to face Russia, athletes declared persona non grata and sponsorships up in the air.

KEEP READING

Videos of the desperate escape of Brazilian soccer players and their families through the streets of Kiev amid Russian attacks

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, tycoon Roman Abramovich relinquished control of Chelsea

Two days fleeing the war: the dramatic odyssey experienced by soccer player Claudio Spinelli to escape from Ukraine in the midst of the Russian attack