The Internet connection in Ukraine collapses with the cyber attack on one of its most important providers

Cyber ​​attacks are being a war that is being waged in parallel to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. They are becoming more frequent and more intense, and the last of them has collapsed the most important network in Ukraine: Ukrtelecom.

On the occasion of this attack, the company has assured that it restricted access to users to protect its most critical infrastructure and military users. According to network analysis firm Netblocks, This is the largest cyberattack on the provider since the war broke out last month..

Massive fall of one of the most important Internet providers in Ukraine

According to Netblocks data, connectivity fell to levels of 13%, causing a collapse in the network of this Internet provider. Ukrtelecom is the network that offers the most coverage in the country, although when it comes to the number of clients it is in second place after Kyivstar.

⚠️ Confirmed: A major internet disruption has been registered across #Ukraine on national provider #Ukrtelecom; real-time network data show connectivity collapsing to 13% of pre-war levels; the provider reports issues assigning new sessions 📰 Background: https://t.co/S0qJQ7CbNv pic.twitter.com/BY2OOBK0m6 — NetBlocks (@netblocks) March 28, 2022

As they have been able to confirm to the BBC, the company was operating at 80% capacity due to the damage caused by the Russian invasion. Yuriy Kurmaz, CEO of Ukrtelecom commented the following:

“In order to protect critical network infrastructure and not disrupt services to the Armed Forces, other military, and critical infrastructure users, we were forced to temporarily restrict Internet access to most private users and business customers.”

Kurmaz also said that services are slowly being restored, thanks in large part to workers who have tirelessly responded to the attack. Netblocks also claimed that, seeing users progressively going offline, this indicated that it was not about any problem of cabling or connections, but of core infrastructure.

Ukrtelecom has not been the only service provider to suffer the consequences of this war. Multiple operators and companies are being affectedalthough the scale of the conflict makes us realize that in the end, this ends up being the least of it.