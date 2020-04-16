The Internet Is Blowing Up Over Oscar Isaac In Dune, Including John Boyega

Welcome to Dune week. In a world the place we’ve got no new films to speak about, probably the most anticipated movies of the yr has been dropping a variety of new data, together with some photographs of all the key characters, being performed by a really all-star forged. You knew the web was going to like seeing new photographs of Timothee Chalamet as Paut Atreides, however it seems that the actual consideration is being given to Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto.