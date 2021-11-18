The Internet Security Office puts you to the test: take this test to see if you recognize cyber deceptions

The Internet Security Office (OSI) has created an online test that I want to help us recognize to what extent can we distinguish a hoax or scam online. This Spanish body proposes in this test several cases in which it is necessary to reflect and conclude if we are facing a situation of deception by a cybercriminal or not.

The goal is that we can test our detection knowledge. There are ejemplos de phishing, vishing, smishing, sexting… among others. You just have to access this link and click on the orange “Start” button to start the test. It is intended for you to share with your family or friends and thus recognize if all the people who live in your home are capable of recognizing these problems, in order to avoid infecting home computers.

Could you identify possible #tricks In the net? Show what you know about #Social engineering in this test of @osisecurity, where you will have to decide, in 7 cases that affect the #FamilyCibernauta, if they are in a situation of deception ✅ or not ❌.https: //t.co/USv1gNKupD – INCIBE (@INCIBE) November 17, 2021

Different contexts in which you can find a cyber cheating





You can test yourself in different contexts. For example, the first case of all is with a tool that we use constantly: a social network. What would you do if you run into a problem on one of these platforms? They give you this example: someone “is with his laptop reading his emails. Among them, he finds one that tells him that his” Socialnet “account is momentarily blocked due to an internal error. In order to reactivate it, he needs to enter the link that comes in the mail so we can restore it. “

And now two options on how to react to this. On the one hand, pay attention to the mail and follow in its footsteps. On the other, doubting that nobody wants to hack your account and conclude that it is a trap.

I have answered that it is a trap, and the OSI has said that I was correct. So that we can better understand why, he gives us some advice and more information. In this case of social networks it reminds us that it is a clear example of phishing and recommends us to access the original website or app of the social network as we usually do, avoiding clicking on the suspicious link; avoid sharing the message with other users, because by doing so we would be helping to spread malware and we can also contact the social network to alert them that there are cybercriminals using it as a hook.





Other contexts proposed by the OSI in this test to check how well you know about cybersecurity are these: you receive an email with an available invoice for a purchase; They call you from the technical service of your operating system (something that often happens in Spain with supposedly responsible for the Windows service); chat with someone you are attracted to but don’t know in person and ask for photos unclothed; what to do with a USB of which you do not know its origin, among others.

With every answer you give OSI gives you additional information so you can better understand various social engineering techniques that are very common.