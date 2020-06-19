The Internet’s Favorite Boyfriend Keanu Reeves Is Now Offering A Date To Lucky Bidder

Depart a Remark
There are a couple of indeniable realities in life. They’re demise, taxes, and that Keanu Reeves is superior. Whereas there’s often some extent of backlash towards any superstar that achieves the diploma of recognition, that the John Wick star has discovered, that has but to occur to him. We might all love to fulfill The One. He looks as if a very cool man that will be enjoyable to hang around with, and now you possibly can, for 15-minutes, when you’ve got the cash.
Camp Rainbow Gold is an Idaho based mostly summer season camp designed for teenagers affected by most cancers and their households. Whereas this 12 months’s occasions shall be digital slightly than happening outdoor, the camp is shifting ahead, however to provide a group of nice experiences to lots of completely different youngsters in want prices cash, and so the camp is at present operating an internet public sale. There are lots of objects up for bid, however probably the most thrilling, definitely in case you’re a Keanu Reeves fan, is a 15-minute one-on-one Zoom name with the person himself.
And this is not a kind of particular occasions that you will have to attend perpetually for. You will must be accessible someday the week of July 6 for the decision, however which means the occasion will not be neglected or forgotten about.
The bidding began at $3,000 however has frequently gone up at $100 a pop and as of this writing sits at $18,700, so at this level you are mainly making a call between speaking to Keanu Reeves for 15-minutes or shopping for a automobile, or probably making a down fee on a home. Fast observe, in case you at present want to purchase a automobile or make a down fee on a home, please do not resolve to fulfill Keanu Reeves as an alternative, it is in all probability not one of the best monetary resolution. Nonetheless, when you’ve got like $20Ok simply burning a gap in your pocket not doing something, there are in all probability worse methods to spend it.
My favourite a part of the public sale needs to be that the public sale merchandise has a “market worth” of $10,000, which implies that apparently Keanu Reeves merely current is price $40,000 an hour. Checks out.
The public sale runs by means of June 22, so you have acquired a while to scrape up the money. Whereas the public sale itemizing specifies one-on-one, I am positive in case you wanted to pool your sources with some pals you would in all probability all be on the Zoom name collectively.
What would you wish to ask Keanu Reeves in case you had the prospect? Interested by the way forward for John Wick or The Matrix? Need to inform him how a lot you have been a fan of Invoice & Ted for the reason that ’80s? Possibly simply discover out what he is been as much as whereas in quarantine? There’s a lot lots of us would in all probability wish to say, squeezing all of it into 15 minutes can be robust.
