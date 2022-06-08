The intimacy of Kun Agüero’s birthday party: the famous guests and the special menu they enjoyed by the pool

Kun Aguero’s birthday celebration with many special guests

Sergio Aguero celebrated his 34th birthday with a mega party in a mansion in the State of Florida (United States) with his partner, Sofia Calzetti, his family, friends and other special guests, including celebrities who accompanied Kun in a very special moment. Since he announced his retirement from professional practice due to his heart problem, he received all the support of his family, but he knew how to reinvent himself. With the joy that characterizes him, he shared an emotional and unforgettable afternoon / evening.

Kun’s birthday was June 2, but he celebrated it this Sunday in a mansion in the Hollywood area, one of the most exclusive in Florida, where Kun also has a property. He and Sofía hosted an event in which nothing was missing, with the good weather characteristic of the place, music at full rhythm, shows, mariachis, DJs and celebrities who were present to accompany the birthday boy who lived a unique moment.

With Sergio were his son Benjamín, his brother and his eight best friends. Special guests were added, among them, the Zorrito von Quintiero, Charly Alberti, Jordan Belfort and her partner, Angie Landaburu and Tomás Eurnekian, Roció Guirao Díaz and her husband Nicolás Paladini,

Before that meeting, Kun had already had a celebration with friends (video 3), which he uploaded on Instagram and posted, “starting my 34″. While the event on Sunday first began with a dinner in which they prepared a barbecue near a swimming pool with a beautiful decoration. Later, the celebration lasted all night, with pure dancing, on a dance floor that also had a stage and the videos show gigantographs of Kun.

Smiles, photos, rhythm and a lot of emotion gave shape to a night that will remain in the retinas of the former soccer player who had a unique moment. In the photos that he uploaded on social networks of him, he is overflowing with happiness and surrounded by his family.

With his characteristic spontaneity, the former Manchester City star did not hesitate to start dancing and even emulated Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid coach) and posed with a cigar, just as the Italian coach did during the celebration of the League, the first of the two titles won by the merengue team this season.

Of course one of his best friends couldn’t be present, Lionel Messiand other players of the Argentine national team that that same day They thrashed Estonia 5-0 with an outstanding job by La Pulgawho converted all the goals of the team he leads Lionel Scaloni. Kun has a strong sense of belonging to this process, since he was the Copa América champion in Brazil last year. Had it not been for his health problem, he was shaping up to play his fourth World Cup.

But Kun went ahead and focused on his electronic sports company and got more involved in the media from his streamer profile, since in each game he comments (ESPN and Star +), he leaves invaluable pearls. He usually has top-tier guests like Carlitos Tevez, Maxi Rodriguez or Mario Balotelliwho in a framework of trust with his former partner also left rich concepts.

Specifically, the former footballer enjoyed a super party, which the public relations officer helped him organize Gaby Alvareza specialist when it comes to organizing events of this magnitude and with a celebration that was up there with a number one such as Kun Agüero.

KUN AGUERO’S BIRTHDAY PHOTOS

With Little Fox von Quintiero and Charly Alberti

The Kun emulating Ancelotti, together with Nicolás Paladini and Rocío Guirao Díaz

Panorama of the mansion where the party was held

Chef Agustín Mallmann prepares the fire for the roast

Coach Silvy Araujo and Sofía Calzetti

The Kun with Agustín Mallmann

The Kun invited his brothers to the celebration. The former goalscorer has his birthday on June 2



The polo player Juan Bollini with his girlfriend and the birthday boy



The Kun and his friends: Víctor Readi, Otto Vellella and Nils Lauton



For the organization of the event, Sergio and Sofía had the help of the public relations specialist Gaby Álvarez and the delicious menu of chef Agustín Mallmann



Angie Landaburu and Tomás Eurnekian surround the honoree

Mexican music was present at the party

One of the detailed perfect tables at the party developed in Miami

