The invasion of Ukraine at a turning point with a rapid escalation of the conflict

A member of the rescue service walks past three bodies, covered by blankets, after a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, Monday, October 10, 2022 (AP)

In little more than a month, the war in Ukraine has turned abruptly from a grueling, largely static artillery battle expected to last into winter, to a conflict of fast climbing and multi-level that has challenged the strategies of USA, Ukraine y Russia.

The launch by Russia of massive attacks on civilian infrastructure on Monday in nearly a dozen Ukrainian cities far from the front lines, it caused shock and outrage. The attacks, which the Secretary of State Antony Blink described as “wave after wave of missiles”, beat “children’s playgrounds and public parks”, left at least 14 dead and almost 100 injured, and cut off electricity and water in much of the country.

“By launching missile attacks against civilians sleeping in their homes or pounce on children going to school, Russia has once again shown that it is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the strongest possible way.”, said the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsyaat the opening of a General Assembly session scheduled before the assault to promote worldwide condemnation of Moscow.

The attacks were the latest of many head-spinning events – from Ukrainian victories on the ground to the threat from the Russian president, Vladimir Putinof using nuclear weapons – which have changed the nature and pace of warfare in recent weeks, and have raised questions about whether USA and its partners may have to go beyond the concept of helping Ukraine defend itself and instead more forcefully facilitate a Ukrainian victory.

So far, the supply effort of USA has been deliberate and process-oriented about the types of weapons it provides and the speed at which it does so, so as not to undermine its top priority of avoiding a direct clash between Russia y West. This strategy is likely to be on the agenda of the emergency meeting of the leaders of the G7 on Tuesday and the meeting of defense ministers of the I’LL TAKE to be held later.

US officials continue to express caution about rash moves. “Turning points in war are often points of dangera senior administration official said. Biden, one of several U.S. and Ukrainian officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the political deliberations. “Can’t predict what’s around the corner”.

Russian leaders have cited their own turning point. Viktor Bondarevhead of the foreign affairs committee of the upper house of the Russian parliament, wrote in a post on Telegram on Monday that the attacks were the beginning of “a new phase” than the Kremlin calls his “special military operation” in Ukrainewith more “resolved” actions to come.

Putinin a speech to his security council early Monday, said the attacks were retaliation for what he called “terrorism” Ukrainian, including the bombing over the weekend of the strategic bridge of Crimeawhich is a crucial logistics route for the Russian occupation forces in southern Ukraine.

The destruction of the bridge, responsibility for which has only been indirectly claimed by Ukrainecame after a series of Ukrainian advances that encouraged Kiev and his Western supporters. in a surprise counteroffensive Initiated in early September, Ukrainian forces recaptured more than 1,000 square miles of territory held by Russia in the northeast, which was followed by further advances in the south.

Las Ukrainian victoriesalong with persistent reports of Russian soldiers poorly equipped and with low morale who fled the onslaught, abandoning the team and leaving their dead behind, provoked public criticism of the conduct of the war from within Russiaeven by some senior advisers to Putin. In a few days, Putin he had called for the military mobilization of up to 300,000 civilians to bolster his weakened forces. The humiliation was compounded by a chaotic deployment and the flight of hundreds of thousands of men of military age across neighboring borders.

Ukrainians take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian missile attack in kyiv, Ukraine, on October 11, 2022 (Reuters)

In what was widely interpreted as a reference to nuclear weapons, Putin threatened to useall means available” to defend the territory occupied by Russia, even as he moved to annex four Ukrainian regions. “I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction… and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, in order to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all means at our disposal.”, he said on September 21. “This is not a bluff”.

The mobilization and nuclear threats, the senior administration official said, were “signs of two things: Putin knows how badly he is doing. . . . That was a question mark before”. “Of the, it’s definitely a sign he’s doubling down. That we are not near the end, and we are not near the negotiations. Those realities do not comfort anyone,” the official said.

Rose Gottemoellerformer State Department Senior Official for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Affairs, and former Deputy Secretary General of the I’LL TAKEsaid: “The use of nuclear weapons is a dead end. Shows the final failure of the policy [de Putin] if he is somehow cornered,” he said. Gottemoeller. “It’s the final roll of the dice”, thinking that “somehow… the whole world will panic and all the supporters of him will force the Ukrainians to sue for peace…”. I don’t see that happening.”

“I think we have to take these threats very, very seriously.“, said.

With Monday’s attacks within Ukraine, Putin it was clearly trying to regain the initiative, but also to reinforce the image of a unified strategy and leadership. In his statement to Security Council, picked up by the Russian media, said that the missile attack had been designed and recommended by its “Ministry of Defense, according to the plan of the Russian General Staff”. He made special reference to the role of the defense minister, Sergei Shoiguwhose absence from public opinion in recent days had led to speculation about his dismissal.

For its part, Ukraine It has long combined its profuse gratitude for Western arms aid with a demand for more and more sophisticated supplies. The counteroffensive on the ground brought with it requests for tanks to enter the disputed territory, which the United States and its allies have been reluctant to send. This week, Kiev gave a new urgency to sophisticated air defense systems.

A Ukrainian official, referring to a list provided by the military high command, said Ukraine’s priority items include the surface-to-air missile system Patriotthe missiles MIM-23 Hawkattack drones and NASAMS (National Advance Surface-to-Air Missile Systems), as well as Israeli air defense systems.

The pleas of Ukraine found a new resonance in some sectors of Washington following Monday’s attacks, with top Democrats, in particular, demanding that President Joe Biden move more quickly to supply Ukraine. “I am horrified by Russia’s vicious and desperate escalation against civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine, including kyiv.”, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the Democrat, said in a statement. Robert Menendez. “I promise to use all means at my disposal to accelerate support for the people of Ukraine and starve Russia’s war machine.”

the deputy Elissa Slotkin (Democrat of Michigan), former high-ranking official in the CIA and the Pentagon, tweeted that the need for air defense “is urgent given the scale of these attacks. Providing these systems is a defensive step – not an escalation – and our European friends have to step up with us to provide the Ukrainians with what they need.”

At first, however, there was little indication that the administration intends to change the relatively lengthy approval process that decides which weapons go to Ukraine, and when. The process includes an analysis of USAbased on his own reports of conditions on the battlefield, of what Ukraine needs, said a senior US defense official States Joinedy “Second, do we have that material?”

“Third, do they already know how to use it? If not, what is our plan to train them? Fourth, how are you going to maintain the material? Keep it in the field? keep it? repair it? spare parts? . . . If we can’t do those things, who among our allies and partners can?” the defense official said.

Once those questions are answered, the application and recommendation are reviewed for comments and concerns from other government departments with an interest in the decision before proceeding to the decision. White Housewhere Biden make the final decision.

Once the decision is made, the delivery can be made in a matter of days if it is equipment taken from the defense stocks of USA, months if extensive training is required for its use and maintenance, or years if certain items have to be manufactured. For example, Biden approved the shipment of the air defense system NASAMS in early summer, and defense officials have said two will be shipped this fall, once the systems are ready and training is complete.

other six NASAMSannounced by the Pentagon at the end of August, they will take years to make. The systems Patriot are already scarce in I’LL TAKE and often travel with their own US or US operative teams. I’LL TAKEa commitment the West is unlikely to make.

Israelwhose prime minister on Monday for the first time condemned Russia for the missile attacks, has its own complicated relations with Moscow.

“We certainly understand that we are at a potential tipping point here in the war, on many levels.said the senior administration official. Biden. “That thought is embedded in [nuestra] decision making. . . . Ukraine has certainly been better and more aggressive recently, and Putin is feeling the heat on the battlefield, at home and abroad. There is no doubt that it is a different set of conditions.”

“But we believe that these changes on the battlefield and in Russia have only further validated our decision-making process,” the official said.

