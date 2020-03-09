The Invisible Man: 6 Other Universal Monster Movies Blumhouse Should Remake

For one, I believe Blumhouse might clean up the fabric by altering the reason for the protagonist’s situation from a radioactive meteorite to one thing extra believable, and sinister even, reminiscent of the results of a ruthless colleague’s experiment, however I actually imagine The Invisible Ray has potential to be a narrative of nice tragedy. Think about being reworked right into a reluctant assassin, unable to defend your innocence or contact your family members and compelled right into a life on the run and in isolation from others. Specializing in the character’s inside affected by the results of his downside would make for one horrifying nightmare.