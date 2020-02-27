The Invisible Man Director On Making Great Low-Budget Horror And The Saw Franchise

Go away a Remark
In the event you benefit from the present, remember to subscribe to your favourite podcast participant, together with Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Play. Help the present by dropping us a overview on Apple Podcasts.
Co-creator of the Saw franchise, and breakout director in his personal proper, Leigh Whannell joins the present this week to speak about The Invisible Man, his followup to 2018’s Improve. He talks about stepping away from the Saw franchise as a result of he was simply out of concepts to kill individuals, tells an incredible story about operating into Chris Rock lengthy earlier than he was hooked up to the upcoming Saw spinoff, Spiral: From the Ebook of Saw, and he even reacts, in actual time, to the Battinson Batsuit. We additionally get into some behind-the-scenes particulars on how they pulled off The Invisible Man for only a $7 million, and extra.
Breaking simply as we began recording this week, we lastly have a title for the following Jurassic World film, Jurassic World: Dominion. The guys talk about. Persevering with the pattern of breaking information, Bob Iger stepped down as CEO of Disney throughout our recording. The guys react, however largely simply go on a tirade of horrible puns. And in fact, we overview the film of the week, The Invisible Man. No worries, it’s very spoiler-free.
This week’s BlendGame takes us again to the 1980s with #Underrated80sBlend. The debate their favourite 80s motion pictures that they do not suppose get sufficient love, and make their case for why they suppose it’s underrated. Subsequent week, we glance again and Ben Affleck’s profession, and you’ll play alongside on social utilizing #BenAffleckBlend.
10:00 – Leigh Whannell Interview
55:18 – Jurassic World: Dominion Title Revealed
1:01:20 – This Week In Motion pictures
1:07:43 – The Invisible Man Evaluation
1:23:19 – #Underrated80sBlend
Add Comment