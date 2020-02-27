The Invisible Man Director On Making Great Low-Budget Horror And The Saw Franchise

Co-creator of the Saw franchise, and breakout director in his personal proper, Leigh Whannell joins the present this week to speak about The Invisible Man, his followup to 2018’s Improve. He talks about stepping away from the Saw franchise as a result of he was simply out of concepts to kill individuals, tells an incredible story about operating into Chris Rock lengthy earlier than he was hooked up to the upcoming Saw spinoff, Spiral: From the Ebook of Saw, and he even reacts, in actual time, to the Battinson Batsuit. We additionally get into some behind-the-scenes particulars on how they pulled off The Invisible Man for only a $7 million, and extra.