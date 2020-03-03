The Invisible Man Director Thinks It Could Happen In Real Life

For me, it’s projection. It’s cameras mapping out any room that you just stroll into and taking 1000’s of 1000’s of images per minute. After which projecting every picture in order that wherever you progress, you’re altering the angle. I talked to some scientists they usually mentioned it was believable and attainable. When you had the fitting tech and you might determine it out. It’s wonderful what cameras can do. And to be trustworthy, I don’t suppose they’re that far-off. I don’t suppose there’s that a lot of a bridge between an app in your telephone that may change the look of your face or age you or erase objects from a room, and having the ability to do that. In order that’s what I actually felt was liberating about this film was utilizing tech to floor it. I wished to make it very grounded, real looking. I wished to get away from the concept of a serum or a potion, these extra gothic, retro concepts.