The Invisible Man Ending Explained: What Really Happened To Adrian Griffin?

SPOILER WARNING: The following article accommodates huge spoilers for The Invisible Man. You probably have not but seen the movie, please proceed at your personal threat!

With 2020’s The Invisible Man, author/director Leigh Whannell takes a complete new strategy to the traditional horror/science-fiction story from H. G. Wells. Far past simply modernizing the setting, the brand new take delivers a very completely different protagonist with Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia Kass being tortured by Oliver Jackson Cohen’s Adrian Griffin – her optics genius ex-husband who can’t deal with her rejection. It’s a wonderful, reinvented plot that’s thrilling right through – as much as and together with its thrilling ending.