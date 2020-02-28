The Invisible Man Ending Explained: What Really Happened To Adrian Griffin?

Depart a Remark
SPOILER WARNING: The following article accommodates huge spoilers for The Invisible Man. You probably have not but seen the movie, please proceed at your personal threat!
With 2020’s The Invisible Man, author/director Leigh Whannell takes a complete new strategy to the traditional horror/science-fiction story from H. G. Wells. Far past simply modernizing the setting, the brand new take delivers a very completely different protagonist with Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia Kass being tortured by Oliver Jackson Cohen’s Adrian Griffin – her optics genius ex-husband who can’t deal with her rejection. It’s a wonderful, reinvented plot that’s thrilling right through – as much as and together with its thrilling ending.
So what precisely goes down? What actually occurs to Adrian Griffin? What does it imply for a possible sequel? We’re right here to reply all of these questions and extra on this Invisible Man ending evaluation function, so with out additional ado, let’s dig in!
What Occurs At The Finish Of The Invisible Man
The Invisible Man begins its respectable into its conclusion following one ultimate assault by the titular villain inside the house of James Lanier (Aldis Hodge) and his daughter Sydney (Storm Reid) … but it surely seems to not be what audiences expect. When the suit-wearing stalker is shot and killed, eradicating his masks reveals that it wasn’t Adrian making an attempt to assault the Laniers and Cecilia, however as an alternative his brother Tom (Michael Dorman).
A information report on tv means that it was really Tom who was accountable for Cecilia being terrorized, as Adrian is found certain and gagged contained in the partitions of his home. Nonetheless, whereas we do know that Tom was working along with his sibling, Cecilia is by no means satisfied of Adrian’s innocence. She will be able to’t transfer on till there may be justice, so she devises a plan.
Sporting a wire, and with James surreptitiously posted outdoors in his automobile, Cecilia agrees to have dinner with Adrian at his home, and each step of the best way he makes an attempt to behave each honest and apologetic about his previous habits. Sitting in the lounge he discusses the thought of a contemporary begin, whereas concurrently refusing to confess to her that he had orchestrated his personal pretend suicide and had been utilizing his particular optics expertise to psychologically torture/gaslight her.
Cecilia is insistent that he inform her the reality, and recognizing that he doesn’t actually have a lot of a selection, Adrian basically agrees in probably the most sly approach potential. Approaching her aspect of the desk, he makes reference to how their future lives collectively will function “surprises” alongside the best way – which is a nod to the one phrase textual content that he despatched her when he was purported to be lifeless.
It’s not fairly sufficient of a confession for the cop outdoors to enter the house, arrest Adrian, and convey him up on a myriad of prices, however Cecilia will get a level of satisfaction in her tormentor admitting to her that she hasn’t misplaced her thoughts. She excuses herself from the room, and her former husband is left alone on the dinner desk pondering that he has received, seen via certainly one of his house’s many safety cameras.
In a flash, although, we acknowledge that he hasn’t. Much like how Adrian murdered Cecilia’s sister Alice (Harriet Dyer) by slitting her throat in a restaurant, we solely have a second to register the knife floating subsequent to the psychopathic narcissist’s shoulder earlier than its blade is gently sliding throughout his throat and letting a stream of blood movement down his chest.
Stepping out of vary of the safety digital camera and taking off her invisible swimsuit, Cecilia begins to placed on an act for the recording gadget that’s connected to her, and she or he calls the police to tell them that Adrian has dedicated suicide. Her revenge is full.
Her enterprise accomplished, Cecilia walks out of the home and encounters James outdoors – who involves the understanding that he has been used as a pawn in his buddy’s ultimate transfer in opposition to her deranged ex-husband. Along with her new invisible swimsuit saved in her bag, our protagonist leaves the scene of the crime, ready to begin a complete new life for herself with assistance from some nifty expertise.
What Really Happened To Adrian Griffin?
In case this hasn’t been made abundantly clear simply but, Adrian Griffin was a severely unhealthy dude. Certain, he was a genius within the discipline of optics, and he was capable of invent some exceptional expertise, however his motivations have been removed from ethical, and he was a fair worse human being on a private stage than he was professionally. He stored Cecilia as a prisoner of their marriage due to a must exert management over her, and his actions following her departure got here because of his huge ego being unable to fathom an individual he dominates escaping his grasp.
Adrian brazenly threatened Cecilia that ought to she ever depart him, he would be capable to stalk and hang-out her with out her ever seeing him, and he very a lot made good on that promise. Utilizing his unimaginable sources, and having his brother as an confederate, the psychopathic inventor efficiently faked his personal suicide, and used it as an alibi to actually disappear. Discovering out that his estranged spouse was dwelling with James and Sydney, he made a nest for himself within the attic of the home, and used it as a base of operations for gaslighting Cecilia.
As we be taught late within the second act of the film, nonetheless, Adrian’s purpose is not merely to try to drive our protagonist loopy. His actual ambition is to be a father, and whereas she does not comprehend it, Cecilia is pregnant along with his little one. Working with Tom, he units up the desire with the psychological incompetence/felony clause and frames his abuse sufferer for homicide, all within the pursuit of getting her to return to him and provides start to his progeny.
In fact, it isn’t a plan that pans out even after Adrian throws his brother underneath the bus and is “rescued” from kidnapping himself. He severely underestimates Cecilia, and he pays the last word worth for it.
May We See An Invisible Man Sequel?
The plan that at the moment for the Common Traditional Monsters going ahead is unquestionably not the identical strategy that was being taken a couple of years in the past. Again in 2017 there was a plan to create a large-scale interconnected franchise with the flicks known as the Darkish Universe – however these ambitions utterly fell aside when The Mummy starring Tom Cruise wound up being a field workplace bomb. Now the purpose for the model is to easily make standalone initiatives motivated by fascinating takes from gifted filmmakers, therefore Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man… however what’s unclear at this stage is how the present technique goes to take sequels into consideration.
On condition that the movie ends with Cecilia Kass having an opportunity at a contemporary begin and in possession of a swimsuit that makes her invisible, there may be loads of materials that may very well be molded right into a follow-up story… however at current we’re not really positive if that is an thought that’s within the realm of risk. Not solely is it unclear how sequels would possibly match into Common Photos’ future plans, but it surely’s additionally at the moment unknown if the film will make sufficient cash to justify the funding in one other one.
We’ll be patiently ready for updates within the coming weeks and months concerning this query, however there may be one factor that we all know for sure: Elisabeth Moss would completely be fascinated with coming again and reprising the position:
Throughout the Los Angeles press day for The Invisible Man (previous to the movie’s theatrical launch), I had the great alternative to sit down down with Elisabeth Moss to speak in regards to the mission, and one topic that we lined was the opportunity of exploring Cecilia Kass additional in one other film. Moss is definitely no stranger to serialized storytelling and reprising roles, having spent her profession making reveals like The West Wing, Mad Males, and The Handmaid’s Story, and she or he expressed actual enthusiasm about the opportunity of telling one other story involving horror and invisibility fits.
Whereas acknowledging that it is not likely her say whether or not or not there may be an Invisible Man sequel, Elisabeth Moss stated,
A hundred percent, yeah; I might like to [make a sequel]. I imply, it was a lot enjoyable to play her, and I might really feel like we did get to some extent on the finish of the movie the place she’s a distinct individual, and she or he has maybe a brand new journey to have. It is lower than me. It is as much as the followers and the viewers to go see the movie and prefer it, however yeah, I might completely do it.
It ought to be famous that there’s an fascinating complication right here. Given the occasions that transpire in The Invisible Man‘s ending, you’d suppose that the pure sequel title can be The Invisible Lady… however the issue with that is that Common Photos is already growing a completely completely different mission with that title. In November 2019 it was reported that Elizabeth Banks is ready to direct and star in a movie titled The Invisible Lady, and apparently that mission has completely nothing to do with the movie made by Leigh Whannell (just like how James Whale’s 1933 Invisible Man is totally separate from A. Edward Sutherland’s The Invisible Lady in 1940 – which was a screwball comedy as an alternative of a horror flick).
With no agency solutions obtainable simply but, for now we simply play the ready sport as Common examines the field workplace efficiency of The Invisible Man and weighs the potential of a follow-up, whereas additionally persevering with to develop making different movies based mostly on the Common Traditional Monsters.
What did you consider the ending of The Invisible Man? Would you wish to see a sequel get made? Hit your ideas, emotions, and opinions within the feedback part, and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra of our protection of the thrilling new movie!
