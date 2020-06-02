The Invisible Man Has Saw And Upgrade Easter Eggs Fans Can Look For

With The Invisible Man now accessible not solely digitally, however on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD, I just lately had the pleasure of doing an interview with Leigh Whannell and producer Jason Blum to debate their work on the venture, and used a part of my time with them to ask about sure Easter eggs that followers needs to be searching for whereas rewatching the movie. The director supplied hints about two of them, and you’ll watch them speak about it by clicking play on the video under.